Initiative to turn Savar tannery solid waste into products 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Initiative to turn Savar tannery solid waste into products 

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Dhaka Tannery Industrial Estate Waste Treatment Plant Company Limited has initiated a plan to turn solid waste from the Savar Industrial Industry into saleable products.

The treatment plant company, formed by the government in 2019 to manage waste from the tannery industry in Savar, has asked interested by-product manufacturers to submit applications to this end by 28 September 2022.

Local-foreign joint ventures and companies with automated machinery will be prioritised in this regard, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mostaque Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Tannery Industrial Estate Waste Treatment Plant Company, told The Business Standard, "Solid waste is a threat to the environment but it is possible to produce by-products from this waste."

Two types of waste are produced from leather processing in Savar—liquid and solid. The liquid waste ends up in rivers after being treated at the Central Effluent Treatment Plant, while the solid waste is dumped on open grounds.

The industry produces 64000 tonnes of solid waste every year and has reached beyond the authorities' capacity to manage, resulting in unchecked mixing with river water.

This is not the first time such recycling initiatives have been taken to manage the waste from the tanneries in Savar. 

"A few companies have shown interest in processing the [solid] waste before, but not much progress was made to that end. Now, we have decided to sell the waste at a lower price," said Mostaque Ahmed.

According to experts, solid waste from raw leather processing can be used to make several by-products, including animal feed, biogas, compost fertiliser, gelatine, glue, leather fibre board, paper, wallets, bricks, and even tiles.

Top News

Savar Tannery / waste

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

13h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

12h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

13h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

1h | Videos
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

3h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

4h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries