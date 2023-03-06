Initiating students to the 'Smart Bangladesh' vision: Nat'l STEAM Olympiad to start on 15 March

Bangladesh

UNB
06 March, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 04:20 pm

The National STEAM Olympiad for students of all levels in Bangladesh is going to start on 15 March.

A press conference, in this regard, was organised on Tuesday at the VIP Hall of National Press Club.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, iTesseract Technologies is working as the initiator, organizer and implementer of the competition.

Calling STEAM education "as the main pillar of digital and smart Bangladesh," Chief Executive Officer of iTesseract Technologies Mohammad Abdul Hamid said that STEAM education's main goal is to develop the workforce for the fourth industrial revolution.

He also said that the mission and vision of the National STEAM Olympiad is to encourage all students to develop awareness and skillsets to prepare for the upcoming challenges and changes related to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Students of all levels can participate in the Olympiad – in three rounds on eight topics. The winners of each category will have a chance to win a prize of Tk2 lakh as the 1st prize, Tk1 lakh and 50 thousand for the first runner-up and second runner-up respectively. The rules of participation in the competition and other related information can be found on the website: www.nationalsteamolympiad.com.

The organizers also shared the objectives of National Steam Olympiad. They said one of the objectives is to increase STEAM awareness among the youngsters.

It will prepare the youths by utilizing the opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution and motivate them in higher education, problem solving, innovation and research in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) related subjects to contribute to the implementation of the 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041 goal.

The Olympiad will make students interested in hands-on practical learning as well as help them to be more humane and responsible, they added.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is the main sponsor of the National Steam Olympiad. Renowned science and information technology expert and member of the University Grants Commission, Professor Dr Sajjad Hossain, presided over the press conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited Shahjahan Mahmud was present as the chief guest. Bangabandhu Digital University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahfuzul Islam; BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan; Professor of Dhaka University Lafifa Jamal; ADN Group Chairman Asif Mahmud; Smart Group Chairman Mazharul Islam; Dell Country Director Atiqur Rahman, among others, were present.

