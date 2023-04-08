Inhabitants united on hill tracts agreement: Justice Nasimul Haque

Bangladesh

Inhabitants united on hill tracts agreement: Justice Nasimul Haque

Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council Justice Md Nizamul Haque Nasim said the people of the hills are united on the hill tracts agreement.

On Saturday, he made this comment in a discussion meeting titled 'Responsibilities and actions of the countrymen in the implementation of the  Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord. 

This exchange meeting was organized by the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord Implementation Movement in the Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall room of the National Press Club.

In the speech of the negotiator, Nasimul Haque said, "The attitude of the hill people regarding the agreement is still the same. Although there is a political dispute between them about this agreement, there is no fundamental difference. All the people of the hills want to implement the agreement."

