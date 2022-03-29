World Bank gives Bangladesh $358m credit to improve road safety

Infrastructure

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

World Bank gives Bangladesh $358m credit to improve road safety

The credit is from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), which provides concessional financing, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The World Bank on Monday (28 March) approved $358 million of financing to help Bangladesh improve road safety and reduce fatalities and injuries from road traffic crashes in selected high-risk highways and district roads.

The Road Safety Project will help Bangladesh achieve the Sustainable Development Goals on road safety by 2030, said a press release. 

In two national highways—N4 (Gazipur-Elenga) and N6 (Natore to Nawabganj)—the project will pilot comprehensive road safety measures, including improved engineering designs, signing and marking, pedestrian facilities, speed enforcement, emergency care. These measures will help reduce road traffic deaths by more than 30% on these two highways. 

"Road accidents are the leading cause of permanent disability, and the fourth leading cause for children's death. They disproportionately affect poor families. For Bangladesh, improving road safety is a critical economic and development priority," said World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon.

"This is the first dedicated road safety project in South Asia supported by the World Bank. It will help Bangladesh develop a comprehensive program to improve road safety management and minimize tragic loss of human lives," Tembon added.   

The costs related to traffic crashes can be as high as 5.1% of the GDP. Unsafe and under-invested road infrastructure is one of the key factors for crashes.

With a sharp increase in the number of vehicles including two-wheelers, safety inspections for registered vehicles remain inadequate.

The project will support development of a long-term national program and a National Road Safety Strategic Action Plan to improve road safety through stronger coordination among ministries and strengthening the institutional framework.

The project will also undertake road safety pilots in selected urban areas and district roads. It will help modernise the capacity of the Traffic Police and highway patrol to manage speeding and prevent risky road user behavior through instilling a combination of automated enforcement systems, such as CCTVs, electronic messaging, and physical measures to slow down traffic speed, including patrol vehicles and crash scene clearing equipment. 

It will improve post-crash care, which is critical in saving lives. In 2016, about two-thirds of the road crash victims died on the way to a hospital.

It will set up an ambulance service via a toll-free number and upgraded emergency care services in selected district hospitals, and Upazila Health Complexes along the two national highway corridors.

The project will provide training to medical providers on trauma care and help develop standards, protocols, and operational policies for emergency medical care services.

It will create crash database and implement integrated traffic management and incident detection system.

ICT systems will support the integration of existing information systems and databases of vehicle registration, driver licensing, and payments. The project will undertake campaigns to create road safety awareness and behavioral change. 

"Investment in Road Safety Programs will be fruitful when they are matched with proper institutional setup, legislative framework, and efficient monitoring systems," said World Bank Senior Transport Specialist and Task Team Leader of the project, Dipan Bose.

"With three related ministries, Road Transport and Bridges, Health and Home Affairs joining together, this project is an example of the government's commitment to stronger road safety management," he added. 

 The project will establish a training center for Bangladesh Police to strengthen capacity on modern road safety enforcement. It will also develop a comprehensive training program for commercial drivers, the press release further said. 

The credit is from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), which provides concessional financing, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA program totaling over $14.5 billion. The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed $35 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country since its Independence.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

World Bank / road safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

3h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

3h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy