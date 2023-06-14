WB-funded regional connectivity project kicks off

Infrastructure

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:20 pm

Related News

WB-funded regional connectivity project kicks off

The project will upgrade Sylhet-Sheola road to four-lane, automate three land ports, and modernise Chattogram Customs House

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:20 pm
The 29.73-km road built for better communication among Itna, Mithamoin and Astagram upazilas of Kishoreganj has become a major problem as it causes untimely floods and damages paddies on a wide range of land. Photo: TBS
The 29.73-km road built for better communication among Itna, Mithamoin and Astagram upazilas of Kishoreganj has become a major problem as it causes untimely floods and damages paddies on a wide range of land. Photo: TBS

The first phase of the World Bank-supported Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia programme was inaugurated at a capital hotel on Wednesday.

The project will upgrade the 43km two-lane Sylhet-Charkai-Sheola road to a four-lane one, support digital systems and infrastructure at three land ports, and modernise the Chattogram Customs House.

"Once the project is implemented, our regional trade will be enhanced," State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said while addressing the event.

"Around 50% of our total trade with India is being done through the three land ports. The automation will boost the trade activities as well as relations with the neighbouring country," he said and thanked the World Bank for its support in the programme.

The World Bank is providing $753.45 million, equivalent to TK8,137 crore to implement the project. Officials said the project will help reduce travel time to India by 30% and fatalities by 40% once it is implemented fully within 2028.

Physical customs inspection will reduce to 10% from the current 25% in the red channels and the customs clearance through green channels will reach 60% from the current 0%, World Bank officials said.

Guangzhe Chen, vice president for infrastructure at the World Bank, said the South Asia region is the least economically integrated area in the world. Intra-regional trade is about 5-6% of total international trade in the area while the rate is 22% in Sub-Saharan Africa and 50% in the East Asian region, he added.

He further said, "The cost of trade in the South Asian region is very high due to long procedures in documentation and the lack of logistics."

"Informal trade in South Asia is around 50% of the formal trade within this region," added Erik Nora, senior transport specialist of the WB. "Trade cost in the South Asian nations is 27% higher than that between East Asian countries."

He also added that businessmen in South Asian countries need to spend 88% of their trade costs for obtaining, submitting or having trade-related documents, checked or processed by different jurisdictions, during the cross-border trades.

The World Bank has confirmed $1.28 billion in loans for accelerated transport and trade connectivity in Eastern South Asia, where it provides $753.45 million to Bangladesh, $275 million for Nepal and $100 million to Bhutan. The World Bank approved the project last year. 

Economy / Top News / Transport

World Bank / Regional connectivity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

9h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

5h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

8h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

13h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank