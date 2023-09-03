Vehicular movement begins at Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Infrastructure

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

Vehicular movement begins at Dhaka Elevated Expressway

It takes only 10 to 12 minutes to reach Farmgate from the airport through the expressway

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 11:34 am
Vehicles enter the Farmgate to Airport section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on the first day of it&#039;s inauguration on 3 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
Vehicles enter the Farmgate to Airport section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on the first day of it's inauguration on 3 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Authorities opened the airport to Farmgate portion of Dhaka Elevated Expressway for vehicular movement today (3 September) at 6am. 

It takes only 10 to 12 minutes to reach Farmgate from the airport through the expressway.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 22.5km stretch of Dhaka Elevated Expressway yesterday (2 September) at 3:30pm. 

She travelled on the expressway, making the first toll payment at the airport toll plaza.

Depending on the vehicles category, the government has fixed the toll rates on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway at a minimum of Tk80 to a maximum of Tk400.

In a public notice on Friday (2 September), Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), the implementing agency of the infrastructure, banned two and three-wheeler vehicles at the expressway. 

Moreover, parking, getting out of the vehicle, and standing on the elevated expressway to take pictures have also been announced as prohibited.

The notification also revealed the maximum speed limit on the main elevated expressway is 60km per hour, and the speed limit on the entrance and exit ramps is 40km per hour.

Back in January 2011, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) signed a deal with the Italian-Thai Development Public Company to build the country's first elevated expressway at a cost of Tk8,703 crore. It was revised in December 2013, and the cost stood at Tk8,940 crore.

Under the project, 31 ramps with a length of 27 kilometres will be constructed along with the 19.73-kilometre main road. In all, the length of the flyover will be 46.73 km.

Airport to Farmgate in 10 minutes from Sunday

The construction work was inaugurated twice – first in April 2011 for completion by mid-2014, and then in August 2015. 

However, the formal construction commencement date is 1 January 2020, and a portion of the expressway – stretching from Dhaka airport to Moghbazar – was supposed to be opened by December 2020.

According to officials concerned, the project failed to meet the deadline mainly due to a crisis of funds of the private investor Italian-Thai, delays in handing over the project, and problems related to land acquisition.

Elevating connectivity

However, the fund-related problem was resolved in 2020 after Italian-Thai handed over 49% of its share to two Chinese companies – China Shandong International Economic and Technical Corporation Group (34%) and Sinohydro Corporation Ltd (15%).

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Transport

Dhaka Elevated Expressway / transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

19h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

24m | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

17h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

20h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh