'This is utterly heartbreaking, I'm shocked': Japanese ambassador after visiting MRT station

Infrastructure

UNB
25 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:38 pm

Related News

'This is utterly heartbreaking, I'm shocked': Japanese ambassador after visiting MRT station

The ambassador said the damage reminds him that all the related people, both Japanese and Bangladeshi, who constructed and operated with sweat and tears for the urban transport network here in Bangladesh for a long time

UNB
25 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:38 pm
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori visits vandalised metro rail station in Dhaka on 25 July. Photo: UNB
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori visits vandalised metro rail station in Dhaka on 25 July. Photo: UNB

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has said he is shocked to see the damaged areas in Dhaka and described the damage in Dhaka metro rail station utterly heartbreaking.

"I am shocked to observe the damaged areas in Dhaka on July 24. As Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, I am especially saddened by the severe damage to Dhaka MRT. I find this utterly heartbreaking," he said, sharing his personal observation after visiting the MRT Dhaka.

The ambassador said the damage reminds him that all the related people, both Japanese and Bangladeshi, who constructed and operated with sweat and tears for the urban transport network here in Bangladesh for a long time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Furthermore, I can never forget the smiles of the commuters and passengers who I passed by on the train of MRT. It is, therefore, regrettable that the operation is suspended by the vandalism for the time being," said the Japanese envoy.

Ambassador Iwama conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers in Bangladesh, as well as to the bereaved families and friends and those who have injured.

He believes that despite this destruction by some people, the majority of the citizens of Bangladesh support their assistance, including Dhaka MRT.

"I will continue to work with the people of Bangladesh for the development of this country, including the recovery of the damaged facilities," said the Ambassador.

He hoped that the situation would be settled in a peaceful manner without further deterioration and that the people in Bangladesh, including students, would be able to return to their daily lives with smiles as soon as possible.

Bangladesh / Top News

MRT Station / Bangladesh / Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

7h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos