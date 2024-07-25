'This is utterly heartbreaking, I'm shocked': Japanese ambassador after visiting MRT station

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has said he is shocked to see the damaged areas in Dhaka and described the damage in Dhaka metro rail station utterly heartbreaking.

"I am shocked to observe the damaged areas in Dhaka on July 24. As Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, I am especially saddened by the severe damage to Dhaka MRT. I find this utterly heartbreaking," he said, sharing his personal observation after visiting the MRT Dhaka.

The ambassador said the damage reminds him that all the related people, both Japanese and Bangladeshi, who constructed and operated with sweat and tears for the urban transport network here in Bangladesh for a long time.

"Furthermore, I can never forget the smiles of the commuters and passengers who I passed by on the train of MRT. It is, therefore, regrettable that the operation is suspended by the vandalism for the time being," said the Japanese envoy.

Ambassador Iwama conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers in Bangladesh, as well as to the bereaved families and friends and those who have injured.

He believes that despite this destruction by some people, the majority of the citizens of Bangladesh support their assistance, including Dhaka MRT.

"I will continue to work with the people of Bangladesh for the development of this country, including the recovery of the damaged facilities," said the Ambassador.

He hoped that the situation would be settled in a peaceful manner without further deterioration and that the people in Bangladesh, including students, would be able to return to their daily lives with smiles as soon as possible.