UAE to support Bangladesh in building infrastructure and sea port: Envoy tells PM

The United Arab Emirates will continue its cooperation with Bangladesh in the development of its infrastructure and sea ports for mutual benefits.

The UAE's newly appointed ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi said this during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The UAE envoy said that his county will carry forward the friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh for economic development.

Ali AlHmoudi apprised the prime minister about his meeting with Bangladesh's state minister of civil aviation and tourism regarding the cooperation in the aviation sector.

The ambassador recalled that the foundation of the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and the UAE was laid by fathers of the two nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through a visit to the Gulf nation by Bangabandhu in 1974.

Later, Sheikh Nahyan also visited Dhaka in 1984 and played a very pivotal role in establishing solid foundation of the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister highly appreciated the UAE leadership as they are going to host the COP-28 summit meeting in November next in Dubai.

About Bangladeshi expatriates working in the UAE and Middle Eastern countries, she put emphasis on learning Arabic language by those seeking to go there for jobs.

The PM welcomed the new UAE envoy in Dhaka and assured him of providing all cooperation during his stay in Bangladesh.

Hasina also conveyed her best wishes to the UAE leadership through the ambassador.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the meeting.