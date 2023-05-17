UAE to support Bangladesh in building infrastructure and sea port: Envoy tells PM

Infrastructure

UNB
17 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 01:47 pm

Related News

UAE to support Bangladesh in building infrastructure and sea port: Envoy tells PM

UNB
17 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 01:47 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The United Arab Emirates will continue its cooperation with Bangladesh in the development of its infrastructure and sea ports for mutual benefits.

The UAE's newly appointed ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi said this during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The UAE envoy said that his county will carry forward the friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh for economic development.

Ali AlHmoudi apprised the prime minister about his meeting with Bangladesh's state minister of civil aviation and tourism regarding the cooperation in the aviation sector.

The ambassador recalled that the foundation of the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and the UAE was laid by fathers of the two nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through a visit to the Gulf nation by Bangabandhu in 1974.

Later, Sheikh Nahyan also visited Dhaka in 1984 and played a very pivotal role in establishing solid foundation of the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister highly appreciated the UAE leadership as they are going to host the COP-28 summit meeting in November next in Dubai.

About Bangladeshi expatriates working in the UAE and Middle Eastern countries, she put emphasis on learning Arabic language by those seeking to go there for jobs.

The PM welcomed the new UAE envoy in Dhaka and assured him of providing all cooperation during his stay in Bangladesh.

Hasina also conveyed her best wishes to the UAE leadership through the ambassador.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

UAE / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

3h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

4h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

18h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

4h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

20h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities