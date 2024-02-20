Two injured as truck crashes into Bangabandhu Tunnel wall 

Infrastructure

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 06:55 pm

Related News

Two injured as truck crashes into Bangabandhu Tunnel wall 

This is the 8th accident in and around the tunnel in the last three and a half months since its inauguration.  

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
The damaged portion of the Bangabandhu Tunnel after the truck crashed into the wall. Photo: Courtesy
The damaged portion of the Bangabandhu Tunnel after the truck crashed into the wall. Photo: Courtesy

Two people were injured on Monday (19 February) after a speeding truck crashed into the wall of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, causing damage to the decorative boards.

The identities of the injured, the truck driver and his assistant, could not be ascertained immediately. They have been taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

"The cargo truck lost control over the wheels, leading to the collision with the tunnel's structure. Security personnel promptly intervened and seized the truck following the accident," Tanveer Rifa, assistant engineer (Toll-Traffic) of the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project, said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident occurred around 7:00pm Monday, when the truck, en route from Chattogram city to Anwara, lost control inside the tunnel.

This is the 8th accident in and around the tunnel in the last three and a half months since its inauguration.  

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck overturned, striking the tunnel's interior and shattering the decorative panelling. The impact also resulted in severe damage to the front portion of the truck, leaving the driver and helper with serious injuries.

On 11 February, a similar incident occurred when a private car overturned and collided with the tunnel's interior, subsequently being struck by three other vehicles.

At least five passengers of the vehicle sustained injuries in this incident.

 

Bangladesh

Accident in Bangabandhu Tunnel / truck / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

3h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

3h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

56m | Videos
Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

2h | Videos
Can Alonso's team touch the feat of Real-Arsenal?

Can Alonso's team touch the feat of Real-Arsenal?

2h | Videos
Pakistan: PTI candidate join SIC, what next?

Pakistan: PTI candidate join SIC, what next?

3h | Videos