Two injured as truck crashes into Bangabandhu Tunnel wall 

The damaged portion of the Bangabandhu Tunnel after the truck crashed into the wall. Photo: Courtesy

Two people were injured on Monday (19 February) after a speeding truck crashed into the wall of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, causing damage to the decorative boards.

The identities of the injured, the truck driver and his assistant, could not be ascertained immediately. They have been taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

"The cargo truck lost control over the wheels, leading to the collision with the tunnel's structure. Security personnel promptly intervened and seized the truck following the accident," Tanveer Rifa, assistant engineer (Toll-Traffic) of the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project, said.

The accident occurred around 7:00pm Monday, when the truck, en route from Chattogram city to Anwara, lost control inside the tunnel.

This is the 8th accident in and around the tunnel in the last three and a half months since its inauguration.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck overturned, striking the tunnel's interior and shattering the decorative panelling. The impact also resulted in severe damage to the front portion of the truck, leaving the driver and helper with serious injuries.

On 11 February, a similar incident occurred when a private car overturned and collided with the tunnel's interior, subsequently being struck by three other vehicles.

At least five passengers of the vehicle sustained injuries in this incident.