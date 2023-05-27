Transport sector witnesses significant infrastructural development: Mannan

Transport sector witnesses significant infrastructural development: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the country has made a lot of progress in terms of infrastructural development in the transport sector over the last 12 years.

"Although the railway sector is lagging behind, recently the work of bringing several districts under rail connectivity has started," he said at a roundtable on 'Investment for Infrastructure development' organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Dhaka on Saturday (27 May).

In addition to several business leaders, transport sector experts spoke at the event conducted by ICC President Mahbubur Rahman.

Speakers at the event claimed that although a huge amount has been invested in the transport sector in recent times, the desired benefits are not being achieved due to lack of integrated planning.

They urged for speedy completion of construction of the deep sea port, the ICD terminal at Dhirashram and investment in economic zones along with formulation of National Logistics Strategy.

Apart from that, almost all the speakers at the event strongly urged the start of construction of the elevated expressway from Dhaka to Chittagong as soon as possible.

The planning minister said, "The construction of Dhaka's railway double line with the port city is underway. After its completion, the actual demand for the elevated expressway road will be known."

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of double-decker roads instead of constructing roads in Haor and swamp areas to maintain the flow of water.

Regarding the traffic jam in Dhaka, he said there is a plan to construct a circular road around Dhaka and hoped that it will reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

Former principal secretary Abul Kalam Azad said, "Before the completion of the work of upgrading the Dhaka-Chittagong road to four lanes, there was a demand to upgrade it to six lanes. But it would take more time to make it six lanes."

Former FBCCI president AK Azad said, "The government does not have the money to undertake new big projects.

"In such a situation, the work of the ongoing big projects of the government should be carried forward. Apart from that, absolutely necessary projects should be approved after verification."

