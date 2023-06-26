Sheikh Hasina Tantpalli enters second phase of construction

The proposal for Sheikh Hasina Tantpalli, a dedicated village for reviving the country's traditional weaving industry, estimates that Tk1,712 crore is needed to implement the project.

The proposal for the village, to be located on the Madaripur and Shariatpur side of the Padma Bridge, is now with the Ministry of Textiles and Jute for scrutiny.

Once cleared, it will be sent to the Planning Commission for final approval, Project Director Jahangir Ali Khan told The Business Standard.

The cost may slightly change before the final approval, he added.

With this, the project is advancing to its second phase after the completion of land acquisition and development of about 120 acres of land – 60 acres in the Zajira upazila in Shariatpur and 60 acres in the Shibchar upazila in Madaripur.

As the Padma Bridge brings new economic vitality to the region, the government is set to commence the construction of essential infrastructure within the village this year with a vision to revitalise and showcase various traditional weaving styles.

Particulars of the village

According to the Bangladesh Handloom Board sources, the village will encompass separate zones dedicated to different traditional products from different areas of the country.

There will be Komortant fabrics from Chattogram Hill Tracts; Monipuri fabric from Sylhet; Benarasi and Muslin from Dhaka; Muslin from Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, lungi from Sirajgang, Tangail; Jamdani from Madaripur, Shariatpur; Shatranji from Rangpur; Tant saree from Pabna, Sirajganj, Tangail; and Tant fabric from Mymensingh.

This initiative aims to celebrate the diverse heritage of weaving techniques, providing a platform for skilled artisans to showcase their craftsmanship and connect with potential buyers.

The project will generate employment opportunities for around 2,000 weaving families, offering them not only a means of sustenance but also improved living conditions.

These families will have access to well-designed housing facilities within the hand-loom village, which spans a sprawling 120 acres of land.

Each dwelling will be equipped with weaving factories and showrooms, seamlessly blending production and exhibition spaces.

The village will feature a design development centre, training centre, raw market, community centre, bank, conference room, children's park, school and college, pump house, playground, lake and other infrastructure, creating a nurturing environment for both the artisans and their families.

PM's initiative

On 12 October 2014, the prime minister directed the establishment of a village for handloom industry Dhaka.

In that light, on 18 November of the same year, the Executive Committee of the National Finance Council (Ecnec) approved a project for land acquisition and development in the first phase with the aim of establishing Sheikh Hasina Tantpalli.

Initially the cost of land acquisition and development was estimated at Tk253 crore but later it was increased to Tk307 crore.

Officials from the Bangladesh Handloom Board said they are planning to gather weavers from various regions of the country to the handloom village.

This village will serve as a platform where both local and foreign buyers can purchase traditional jamdani, muslin, and Sylhet's manipuri fabrics. It will also revive the once-renowned muslin fabric and restore its former glory.

As part of the project, weavers will be provided with comprehensive facilities, including residential buildings, dormitories, rest houses, and cyber cafes.

In addition, power substations will be established within the village to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

This initiative aims to support every aspect of the weaving process, from cloth production to the creation and sale of garments.

The village will also focus on enhancing the skills of the weavers, improving product quality, and implementing effective marketing strategies. The project will ensure fair pricing for the products and facilitate the distribution in both domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, there are also plans to establish a market within the weaving village, operational for two days each week. This market will serve as a platform for the sale and display of various raw materials, including yarn.

Local economy on the move

Meanwhile, the Padma Bridge and the Sheikh Hasina Tantpalli have triggered vibrant economic activities in the area.

Mohsin Jamaddar, proprietor of a grocery store adjacent to the handloom village, said, "Prior to the construction of the Padma Bridge, my shop did not have a refrigerator. However, within a span of one year, I have purchased six refrigerators."

"In addition to the grocery business, I have expanded into selling sweetmeats. Now, with the upcoming establishment of the handloom village, I plan to venture into cattle farming and establish a large showroom," he said.

Mohsin Jamaddar further expressed his gratitude, stating, "The Padma Bridge and the handloom village have transformed me, a small businessman, into a successful entrepreneur."