SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel

A bird’s eye view of the Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka. The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha implemented a cleaning project in the lake and at presnt an odour-free Hatirjheel welcomes more visitors. Photo: Mumit M

The Appellate Division on Monday ordered maintaining status quo on the eviction process of the unauthorised commercial establishments at Hatirjheel-Begunbari project.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui passed the order. It said the status quo will remain in force until the disposition of the leave-to-appeal petition filed by Rajuk against the High Court order.

Now, no drive will be conducted to evict the commercial establishments in Hatirjheel area until further order.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Barrister Imam Hasan stood for Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) while Senior Advocate Manzill Murshid represented the petitioner.

On 24 May, the High Court issued four directives terming the Hatirjheel area including the Begunbari canal as an asset of the state and declaring all commercial establishments there including hotels, restaurants and shops in the project area illegal.

The court also gave nine suggestions including formation of a separate authority for preservation, development and management of Hatirjheel-Begunbari project, appointing Buet and the 24th Engineering Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army as permanent consultants for the project, constructing international standard underground toilets for public use, arrangement of drinking water for free, constructing separate roads for walking, movement of by-cycle lane and physically challenged people, imposing ban on motorised water vessels which is harmful for water.

On 9 September, 2018, Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition with the High Court.

On 10 September, 2018, the High Court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why directives should not be given to stop construction of structures beyond the layout plan of the project and protect the project as per the design.

On 30 June, last year, the High Court declared all commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants and shops in Hatirjheel-Begunbari area illegal and ordered their eviction in 60 days.

The full text of the verdict was published on 24 May. Later, Rajuk filed a leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court order.