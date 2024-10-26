Road projects in slow lane – now PDs of 20 projects propose extension

Twenty-six projects under the Road Transport and Highways Division were scheduled to be completed by 2024-25 fiscal year, but 20 of them look set to miss the deadline, with most work left undone as many of them were damaged by recent floods or the contractors have been absent.

During an Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation meeting held on 20 October, project directors of the 20 of projects sought time extension without increasing the costs, even though most of these projects have already been revised one or more times.

For example, Baraiyarhat-Heyako-Ramgarh's road widening project is scheduled to be completed by December. The estimated cost for the project is Tk1,226 crore, of which an Indian loan funds Tk594 crore.

However, as of last September, only 35% of the planned work on the road has been implemented. In light of the student protests and the change in government, the project director has proposed extending the project's timeline.

In the FY25 budget, there are 134 projects under the Road Transport and Highways Division. A total allocation of Tk32,042 crore has been set aside for these projects, which represents 12% of the total ADP budget. Of the amount, Tk21,247 crore comes from the government's treasury, Tk9,228 crore is in project loans, and Tk1,568 crore is allocated as block grants. As of last September, Tk395 crore from government funds and Tk622 crore from project loans have been spent, which amounts to 6.74% of the total allocation.

Regarding the matter, Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, told TBS over the phone on Monday, "The extension proposals will be reviewed on 28 October. After that, it will be decided which projects will have their timelines extended and which will not."

A senior official of the Road Transport and Highways Division, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned that it has become quite difficult to complete the projects on time.

Many ongoing projects have been damaged due to floods, he said, adding that it has been challenging to find contractors for new work.

"Since the current government took office, tender invitations have been issued, but in only one instance did a maximum of six companies participate. In most tenders, only one or two companies are participating. Moreover, many contractors for ongoing projects are absent, resulting in a lower-than-usual implementation of the ADP in this fiscal year," the official said.

The Roads and Highways Department has issued directives to field-level offices to avoid increasing expenses and project variations in development projects in line with the government's cost-cutting plan, he said.

Projects with proposals for extension

It has been reported that in the current fiscal year's budget, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has 4 projects. For these, a total allocation of Tk6,606 crore has been set, with Tk2,783 crore from the government's treasury and Tk3,823 crore as project loans. DMTCL has proposed extending the timeline for each of these projects.

Similarly, the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority has proposed extending the timeline for its 5 projects. For the purchase of CNG-powered AC buses for BRTC, the current fiscal year's budget has allocated Tk700 crore, with Tk300 crore from the government's treasury and Tk400 crore as project loans.

The deadline for the Tk1,133-crore project was set for December. However, BRTC has proposed extending the timeline by one year. The project is being financed by EDCF, and as of last September, no expenses have been made for the project.

Officials said that a proposal has been made to extend the timeline of the project titled "Replacement of Existing Bailey Bridges and RCC Bridges at Dilapidated, Narrow, and Important Points" by one year within the Road Transport and Highways Division. The relevant authorities have proposed extending the timeline of the Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT Gazipur) by two years. Additionally, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has already approved a two-year extension for the project to upgrade the Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway to four lanes.

The Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project was scheduled to be completed this October. However, that will not happen. The project director has proposed extending the timeline by at least one year, along with an increase in expenses.

The Road Transport and Highways Division's portion of the Matarbari coal-based power plant construction project was scheduled to be completed by next June. However, the project will not be completed on time. A request for an extension has been received from the project director. The project for upgrading important regional highways to appropriate standards and widths (Rangpur zone) will also have its timeline extended. This project has already been revised twice.

The project to upgrade the Ashuganj River Port-Sarail-Dhorkhar-Akhura land port highway to a four-lane national highway is scheduled to be completed by next June. A proposal has also been made to extend the timeline for the project.

The timeline for the Emergency Assistance Project for the development of the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road (N-1) will also be extended. The Asian Development Bank has provided a loan for the project, but not all of the loan amount is being utilised.

A proposal has been made to extend the timeline of the Sylhet-Tamabil four-lane upgrade project, which includes a separate SMVT lane, by three years. The project was scheduled to be completed by next June.

The Pan Gucci Bridge construction project was scheduled to be completed by next June, but it has been reported that this will not happen. The Dhaka City Bus Route Nationalisation Project has proposed a two-year extension. Additionally, the project director has proposed extending the timelines for the Narayanganj and Gazipur Transport Master Plan projects.

Discussions with officials from the Road Transport and Highways Division and the Roads and Highways Department have revealed that the government has decided not to implement large projects using its funding, considering the financial situation.

However, the government aims to continue projects that involve foreign grants and loans, for which necessary government allocations will be provided. In this regard, land acquisition will be conducted only to the extent necessary.

There is a policy decision not to create new roads, bridges, or culverts. The Road Transport and Highways Division has adopted a strategy of extending project timelines without increasing costs to maintain existing roads properly, avoid unnecessary widening, and reduce yearly expenditures.