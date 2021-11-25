Rehab meets Dhaka Detailed Area Plan project director

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 07:37 pm

Rehab meets Dhaka Detailed Area Plan project director

The delegation, led by Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal), urged that the project should also keep the future reality of the capital city

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 07:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The leaders of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) met with Dhaka Detailed Area Plan (DAP) 2018-2035 Project Director Ashraful Islam at the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) office on Tursday (25 November). 

The delegation, led by Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal), urged that the project should also keep the future reality of the capital city, said a press release.  

Rehab Vice President-3 Lion Sharif Ali Khan, Vice President (Finance) Eng Mohammad Sohail Rana, Director Engineer Md Al-Amin, Masud Monwar, Engineer Ratan Kumar Dutt, Md Kamrul Islam, Engineer NM Noor Qutbul Alam and other leaders participated in the meeting. 

"Dhaka Detailed Area Plan (DAP) should be prepared in view of the future reality of the capital city Dhaka," Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal) said. 

The Rehab president also called for a more people-friendly DAP through review of the real estate trade body's concerns, the press release added. 

"DAP will be finalised after considering the demands and views of the stakeholders and various professionals concerned in this sector," the project's director Ashraful Islam said. 

