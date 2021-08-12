Reactor vessel, steam generators for Rooppur NPP delivered to Bangladesh

The reactor vessel and four steam generators for Unit 2 of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant have been delivered to Bangladesh by Rosatom.

Heavy equipment of the reactor compartment of Unit 2 was manufactured at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk branch of AEM-Technology in Russia, said a media statement issued on Thursday.

In October last year, the reactor vessel and the steam generators for Rooppur NPP Unit 1 were delivered to Bangladesh.

The reactor vessel of power unit No1 is scheduled to be installed in September this year.

The Rooppur NPP facility located on the eastern bank of the Padma River in Pabna – 160km northwest of Dhaka – is designed and constructed by Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division of Russia.

The nuclear power plant will consist of two VVER-1200 reactor power units, whose life cycle is expected to be 60 years with a possible extension of the service life for another 20 years.