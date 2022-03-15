Rajuk to implement pilot ToD hubs around two metro rail stations

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) will implement a pilot project to construct Transit Oriented Development (ToD) hub 500 meters areas around two stations of metro rail.

The authority has sought to make metro rail the centre of residential areas along with the main mode of public transport by constructing hubs at various stations of MRT Line-1, Line-5 (northern route) and Line-6, based on the success of the pilot project.

The information was disclosed at a seminar arranged by the "Project for Development of policy and guidelines for Transit-Oriented Development along Mass Transit Corridors" at a conference centre in Dhaka on Tuesday (15 March).

Rajuk Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said the main objective of the project is to formulate a policy for planned development centred on other transit stations including Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

"It will serve as a guideline for future development of all transit stations. Pedestrian and eco-friendly mixed-use and high population density are one of the key features of the ToD areas," he said in his speech as chief guest.

Detailed Area Plan (DAP) Project Director Ashraful Islam said the government approved the Revised Strategic Transport Plan (RSTP) in 2016, as per the seventh five-year plan to address the growing problems of urban transport and the environment.

He further said the plan recommended establishing five MRT lines and two BRT lines to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka city.

The implementation of ToD along the MRT line has been mentioned in the DAP draft, he added.

Mahfuja Akter, project director of the project for the development of policy and guidelines for transit-oriented development along mass transit corridors, said a record of discussions was signed between the Rajuk and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) regarding this project.

As the ToD concept is new in Bangladesh, it is necessary to formulate or amend policies and guidelines related to transit-oriented development, she explained.

This project would help to coordinate the implementation of ToD around the MRT stations, she said adding, "ToD will play an important role in reducing traffic congestion including ensuring planned development of transit stations based in Dhaka city in future."

The experts of the project team presented a detailed outline of ToD hubs and shared the successful experience of such hubs in Japan.