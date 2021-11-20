Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has decided to introduce circular waterway transportation to establish "Blue Network" around Dhaka.

Of the total 1,327km waterway, surrounding and going through the capital, some 574km will be divided into three parts to ease pressure on the mainland.

Existing bridges on the circular waterway are to be renovated and rebuilt so that 25-foot high water vessels can move beneath them.

Authorities are also planning to transform the launch terminals in Sadarghat and Narayanganj into "Multimodal Terminals" aiming to facilitate a smooth transfer of passengers from one transport mode to another.