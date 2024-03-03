Police detain 35 people from 15 'faulty' restaurant buildings in Dhanmondi

In a massive drive against flawed infrastructures in the capital, the police have detained at least 35 people from over a dozen buildings housing restaurants in the Dhanmondi area for allegedly not complying with fire safety regulations and the Bangladesh National Building Code today (3 March).

Similar raids are ongoing at Gulshan, Basundhara area, Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of New Market Zone told The Business Standard.

The police drive comes in the aftermath of the tragic fire incident in a commercial building that housed multiple restaurants at Bailey Road. The fire killed 46 people.

Soon after the fire, netizens expressed outrage over faulty buildings spread across the capital city on social media.

Immediately after the Bailey Road fire, Architect Mustapha Khalid Palash shared a status on Facebook on 1 March about a building he designed in Dhanmondi named Gawsia Twin Peak, The Business Standard reported yesterday (2 March).

In his post, Mustapha said the building had been changed into a commercial one for restaurants.

Even after warning the landowner and developer of the need to have the correct papers for such a change, he alleged that not much was done.

The Business Standard also reported that stretching from Jigatola to Sat Masjid Road, the Dhanmondi area appears to host the largest concentration of restaurants in Dhaka, with an estimated count of around 100 dining establishments.

Some of these buildings house upwards of a dozen restaurants each, leading to cramped lift and stairway conditions that pose risks reminiscent of the tragic incident witnessed on Thursday night at Baily Road.

Despite the prevalence of commercial buildings in the area, housing restaurants is not inherently problematic. However, such buildings must adhere to safety standards and regulations, particularly considering the diverse needs and operations of the businesses they accommodate.