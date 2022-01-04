PM orders construction of metro rail in Chattogram

Infrastructure

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 03:46 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday, ordered to construct metro rail in Chattogram.

"As per the instructions of the PM, metro rail will be built from Shah Amanat Airport to Chattogram Railway Station," Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.  

The minister said, "Chattogram City Corporation has been asked to send a project proposal to the Ecnec in this regard. Planning Commission will complete the approval process with utmost importance."

"Works of three mega projects – Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Metro Rail (MRT-6, from Uttara to Agargaon) will be completed by this year. According to the economists, country's economic growth will be accelerated by 2 to 2.5% after completion of these projects," MA Mannan added.

Apart from Dhaka and Chattogram, metro rails will be constructed in all big cities in the country," he said further.

PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the much-hyped Dhaka metro rail project in June 2016 to ease the traffic jam in the bustling city.

