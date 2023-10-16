PM to open Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line on 12 November

BSS
16 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:56 pm

File Photo: The under construction 120km long Chattogram-Cox&#039;s Bazar dual-gauge railway line from Dohazari in Chattogram to Cox&#039;s Bazar is expected to facilitate comfortable communication to the most popular tourist destinations in the country. The photo taken Friday shows an aerial view of the under construction railway station in Cox’s Bazar, located near the bus terminal of the city. Photo: Mumit M
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line on 12 November.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan shared the news with journalists after visiting the old Kalurghat Bridge in the port city today.

Terming Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line a priority project of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the railways minister said he inspected the project to see the latest progress of the work.

The minister said the construction work will be completed by 30 October and the trial run of the train will be conducted on 2 November.

He also said the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line will be connected with the Matarbari deep sea port in the future.

On 3 April 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway.

