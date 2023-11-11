PM inaugurates Matarbari deep sea port channel, 13 other projects in Cox's Bazar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 14.3km channel of the Matarbari deep sea port, alongside 12 other projects this afternoon in Cox's Bazar.

She also laid the foundation stone for four other projects, which are estimated to cost Tk18,000 crore, at 3:45 pm Saturday (11 November) from the Matarbari area of Maheshkhali upazila of the district.

Earlier on the day, she also inaugurated the 102km Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway line, constructed at Tk18034.47 crore, marking the establishment of the first rail link to Bangladesh's southeast coast.

The inaugurated projects include a bridge over the Bakkhali River; connecting Kutubdia Island to National Grid through Submarine Cable; Cox's Bazar Aiport Development (first phase); Ukhiya Waste to Power Generation Project, 40 technical training centres in 40 upazilas and one Institute of Marine Technology in Chattogram, academic buildings of four schools, tourist bus services, one-stop service centre for tourists, expansion and development work of Chakaria Bir Mukti Joddha Shaheed Abdul Hamid Municipal Bus Terminal, Kutubdia Thanda Chowkidar Para RCC Girder Bridge, and Gorakghata-Shaplapur Janatabazar Road in Maheshkhali.

Besides, the projects of which the foundation stones were laid include the Teknaf Multipurpose Disaster Resilient Shelter cum Isolation Centre, the construction of 184 bridge RCC Girder Bridge Construction on Nanda Khali under Ramu Upazila, and the Building Construction Project under the Cub Scouting Expansion Scheme in District Primary Schools.

"Willing to give my life like my father for you": PM at Cox's Bazar rally

Addressing a rally following the inauguration of the projects at Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she is ready to give her life for the development of the people.

"The people of Bangladesh are my family. I received the love of my father, mother, and brother from you. I am willing to give life like my father for you," she said.

The premier also said, "When the opposition party was in power, I came to these areas and saw that there was nothing except salt cultivation here. I stood by those salt farmers. I came to Matarbari to see the cyclone-damaged area in 1991. I listened to the general demands of the people of these areas. So after coming to power, I started working on the development of these areas.

"I inaugurated the railway line today. Now it will be easy to go to Chattogram and Dhaka by rail [from Cox's Bazar]."

Furthermore, she said no party that came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August 1975, worked for the development of this region.

"Not a single person will remain homeless, landless in the country of the Father of the Nation. If you know about anyone like that, inform us. They will be provided with land and house," she told the rally.

The PM also urged the people of Cox's Bazar to cultivate vegetables and food on their land.

Sheikh Hasina continued, "We want the people of the country to live in peace. We are working for the welfare of the people. The people of this country will not go without food.

"We are trying to make sure that the people don't suffer in any way."

The premier added that initiatives are being taken to ensure that the salt farmers can cultivate salt, and provide houses to those who have lost their land and homes.

Mentioning that Cox's Bazar now has an international cricket stadium, the PM promised to build a football stadium, and sports complex in the district with a mini-stadium in every upazila.

"The people of Cox's Bazar live by fighting the sea. Everything is being done considering them," she also said.

Seeking votes for the Awami League in the upcoming parliamentary election, Hasina, who is also the party's president, said, "My father liberated this country. I am committed to changing the destiny of the people of this country. I lost my father, mother, brother, everyone. All of them were killed. I want nothing but the well-being of the people of this country.

"Ziaur Rahman stopped me from returning to the country. I came to this country ignoring all obstacles to love the people. It was my wish that the people of Bangladesh would become a developed nation. I am working with that goal in mind. For that, you have to vote for the boat."

"Those who do not love the people of this country are setting fire to buses. People are being burned to death. They know how to destroy everything. They do not know how to create. Beware of them," the prime minister said referring to recent incidents of torching vehicles during the opposition-announced blockades.