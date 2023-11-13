PM to inaugurate 2,023 govt primary school buildings Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate multiple projects, including 2,023 government primary school buildings, on Tuesday (14 November).

The prime minister will inaugurate the schools virtually from Ganabhaban at 10am on Tuesday, according to a press release of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

The projects awaiting inauguration also include the 15-storey head office of the Department of Primary Education, the 10-storey Leadership Training Centre at Cox's Bazar and the newly constructed multipurpose auditoriums of four Primary Teacher Training Institutes (PTI).

According to the information provided by the ministry, construction of 2,023 government primary schools has been completed at a cost of about Tk1,928 crore.

More than 600,000 students will be able to attend classes in these newly constructed school buildings.

Besides, all the concerned stakeholders including the school management committee, teachers, guardian committee will get the benefit of these newly built schools, according to the press release.

The newly constructed buildings have separate wash blocks for students and teachers.

Meanwhile, the 15-storey head office of the Department of Education, which is awaiting inauguration, has been constructed at a cost of about Tk104 crore.

The building, which is about 178,000 square feet, will be used as the office of more than 500 officials and employees working in the head office of the Department of Primary Education.

From the newly built head office, it will be possible to provide services to more than 4 lakh teachers, officials and employees at the field level.

The building's basement can facilitate parking for upto 44 vehicles.

Besides, a 10-storey training centre with an area of about 114,000 square feet has been built in Cox's Bazar at a cost of about Tk63 crore.

The newly constructed training centre will provide demand-based, modern and up-to-date training for teachers, officials and employees at all levels of central and field level.

Each building has all the modern training facilities, including accommodation for 160 trainees (80 men and 80 women).

According to the ministry, modern multipurpose auditoriums have been constructed at four PTIs at a cost of about Tk43 crore.