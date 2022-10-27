PM opens development schemes to make Payra Seaport world standard

Boats are docked at the jetty of Payra Port Authority on the Andharmanik River at Kalapara in Patuakhali. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several development schemes involving Tk11,072 crore at the Payra Seaport to make the port into a world standard facility.

She virtually inaugurated the development schemes that include capital dredging of the port, launching of eight ships, the first terminal and construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge, from her official Ganabhaban residence.

These development schemes, being implemented by the Payra Port Authority, will enable the port to function at its full capacity and add new dimensions to the country's foreign trade, the benefits of which will be enjoyed by the nation for ages.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Payra Seaport on 19 November 2013 and so far, 236 sea-going ships have arrived at the port, through which about Tk548 crore revenue has been earned.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, Shipping Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal and Payra Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail spoke at the function held at Payra Port, Kalapara in Patuakhali.

A documentary on the Payra Port and the development projects was screened on the occasion.

The capital dredging of the seaport's Rabnabad channel will create a 75km-long, 100-125meter-wide and 10.5meter-deep channel, building a capacity to dock 40,000 tons of cargo or 3000 container-laden ships at the port.

The capital dredging channel will cost an estimated amount of Tk4,950 crore while Belgium based dredging company Jan De Nul will carry out the dredging work.

The ships and vessels built for the Payra Seaport at a cost of Tk209.74 crore will help the port authority to monitor the arrival and departure of foreign ships and maintain the channel.

The eight vessels inaugurated include two pilot vessels, two heavy-duty speedboats, a buoy laying vessel, a survey boat and two tugboats.

Once the construction of the first terminal, the six-lane highway and the bridge is completed, three foreign ships carrying containers or bulk cargos will be able to dock simultaneously at the Payra Seaport.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said, "Payra port is the first project which is being developed with money taken from the Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund. In future also, we will use money from our reserve for various infrastructural projects.

"We have loaned the money to the Payra port at a very minimum service charge. Many might question why the reserve is being used, we are not amassing the reserve rather using it for the people, for buying food, for buying fertilizer."

After completion of the construction work of the first terminal at a cost of Tk4,516.75 crore, it will be opened for operation by December, 2023.

The 6.35km-long six-lane approach road is being constructed by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

Spectra Engineers Limited has been appointed to construct the road at a cost of Tk655.50 crore. The construction work of the road is expected to be completed by December, 2023.

A 1,180 meter-long bridge will be built at a cost of Tk740 crore over the Andharmanik river to transport goods of the Payra Seaport.

The bridge is expected to be constructed in 30 months (two and a half years).