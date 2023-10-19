PM Hasina calls for prayers for Palestine on Friday, state mourning on Saturday

Referring to Israel's attack on Palestine as hellish, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced a one-day state mourning for the victims on Saturday.

She said the national flag will be kept at half-mast in all institutions on that day.

The premier also called for prayers after Jummah in every mosque in the country for the people of Palestine.

"Not only in the mosques, those of other religions will also pray for the oppressed people of Palestine in their temples and churches so that they can live with rights in their own country," she said while speaking at the inauguration event of a record 150 bridges in 39 districts of eight divisions in a single day on Thursday (19 October).

Addressing the event at Sarak Bhabhan in the city's Tejgaon area, Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh stands with the people of Palestine.

Earlier in the day, she had called upon the OIC neighbours to resolve their problems through dialogue in order to fight a common cause.

"Even if there is a problem among the neighbours of the OIC countries, resolve those through dialogue in order to fight a common cause," she said when Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan met with her at her official residence, Ganabhaban, amid an escalation of conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

BNP "terrorist party that kills people"

Meanwhile, the prime minister on the day blasted BNP as a "terrorist party."

"BNP is a terrorist party... that kills people. They everyday want our resignation and topple us through movement. It's fine. Let them continue their movement," she said.

The premier said she won't like to call BNP as an opposition party as it has no representation in the parliament. "In a democratic system the opposition party is the one which has seats in parliament," she said.

She said the government has no objection to BNP's movement, but will act tough against any possible arson violence for the sake of protecting the people.

"I don't have any objection if they wage movement…. But they can't be allowed to cause any harm to the people. I think you all should be vigilant to some extent in this regard," she said.

She said it is fine that BNP and Jamaat are now waging movement. "If they go for setting bus on fire, I've asked all, including police and intelligences to take action instantly so that they can't cause any harm to the people and can go for arson violence," she added.

She said she has nothing other than the people. "I lost all --parents and brothers. I have nothing to lose. My only goal is to ensure welfare of the people of my country. We've tirelessly been doing so," she said.

Noting that BNP secured only 29 seats in the 2008 general election and later another in the by-election, she said its 30 seats out of 300 constituencies reflected the sorry state of their acceptance to the people.

"Now they say many things about free and fair election. Everything of them –words and works – is destructive. I would like to warn the people of the country about the matter," she said.

The prime minister said the development works and achievements should not be spoiled.

150 bridges inaugurated

Earlier, PM Hasina inaugurated a record 150 bridges in 39 districts of eight divisions in a single day, giving a further boost to the country's road connectivity. She opened the newly constructed bridges by unveiling the inaugural plaque at Sarok Bhaban.

The prime minister also unveiled a mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and planted a sapling on the Sarok Bhaban premises.

Among the 150 bridges constructed with a total cost of Tk 3,287 crore, 40 are in Mymensingh division, 32 in Dhaka, 27 in Chattogram, 22 in Rajshahi, 12 in Khulna, eight each in Barishal and Rangpur, and one in Sylhet, the UNB reports.

The notable ones include Garakola and Nayarhat bridges in Gopalganj, Chapair bridge in Gazipur, Titas bridge in Brahmanbaria, Muhuri bridge in Feni, Matamuhuri bridge in Cox's Bazar, Machrong bridge in Barishal, Tulalampur bridge in Narail, Simakhali bridge in Magura, Arialkhar bridge in Bogura, Bahagili bridge in Nilphamari, Chatak-Surma bridge in Sylhet.

Earlier, on 7 November and 21 December last year, the premier opened 100 bridges and 100 roads and highways across the country.

At the same function, she also opened 14 overpasses on highways that will help ensure road safety and laid foundation stone of two major bridges, Kewatkhali Bridge and Rahmatpur Bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Mymensingh.

It will cost Tk3,263.63 crore to construct the Kewatkhali Bridge which is set to be the largest steel-arch bridge in the country while the construction of the 1471-metre Rahmatpur Bridge will cost Tk 358 crore.

The construction of the bridges will be completed by June 2025.

Among 14 overpasses opened today, eight are in Rajshahi division and six in Rangpur.

The projects have been implemented under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

The premier also launched the automated Vehicle Inspection Centre (VIC) for five years at a cost of Tk105.23 crore in the capital's Mirpur; a newly constructed building of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority in Tejgaon, and BRTC's bus depot and training centre in Mymensingh.

Besides, the premier opened the distribution of financial assistance among the road accident victims and family members. A total of 162 victims or family members –-42 persons from Dhaka Division, 39 from Chattogram, 26 from Rajshahi, 18 from Rangpur, 11 from Khulna, 10 each from Mymensingh and Sylhet and six from Barishal division—received the financial assistance in the function.

The premier also unveiled the cover of a book titled "Unnayan Darpon" featuring the development of the road transport and bridges sector by the Awami League government in Bangladesh for the last 15 years.

Earlier, on her arrival at the Sarok Bhaban, the prime minister was welcomed with a dance performance by a group of children.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Road Transport and Bridges Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Rowshan Ara Mannan spoke at the function

Road Transport and Highways Division (RHD) Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and its Chief Engineer Syed Moinul Hasan also spoke.

A video documentary on the development projects to be inaugurated and laid foundation stones was screened at the programme.

Local public representatives noted personalities and commoners got connected to the programme from Mirpur BRTA in Dhaka and Mymensing Circuit House Field.