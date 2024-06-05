Patenga Container Terminal to start operation 10 June

Operations at the much-anticipated Patenga Container Terminal at Chattogram Port are finally set to begin on 10 June.

The terminal's operations will commence with the berthing of the Singaporean-flagged vessel MAERSK DAVAO, which is carrying import containers from Port Klang, Malaysia.

"The Maersk Line container vessel will be berthed at the Patenga Container Terminal on 10 June, marking the beginning of the terminal's operational activities. From then on, regular berthing of ships will be carried out at the terminal according to schedule," Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Mohammad Omar Faruk told TBS.

According to Maersk Line, the container ship will arrive at Chattogram Port on 8 June with approximately 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) import containers. After unloading at the port's existing jetty, it will move to the Patenga Container Terminal to load about 1,000 TEU export containers.

Currently, shipping operations are carried out at 19 jetties in the three terminals of the port — New Mooring Container Terminal, Chittagong Container Terminal and General Cargo Berth.

These three terminals are operated by domestic terminal and berth operators. However, Patenga Container Terminal is set to be operated by Red Sea Gateway Terminal, a Saudi company.

Patenga Container Terminal's construction began on 32 acres of land in the Patenga area in 2019 at Tk1,229 crore. It was inaugurated in November 2023 after construction was completed in June 2022.

The port signed a 22-year agreement with Red Sea Gateway on 6 December 2023 to operate the terminal.

The terminal has three container jetties and one dolphin oil jetty, allowing for the simultaneous berthing of three container ships and one oil tanker. It is anticipated to handle 450,000 TEU containers annually, enhancing the port's ship handling and container holding capacity.

The terminal's operational activities were initially scheduled to commence in April. However, the process was hampered by delays in obtaining various regulatory approvals from government agencies.

However, the eventual green light from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in early June paved the way for the commencement of port activities.

The NBR's temporary approval letter outlines the responsibilities of Red Sea Gateway Terminal, the foreign operator of the terminal.

Red Sea Gateway is tasked with handling all aspects of operations at the terminal, including berthing of vessels, loading, unloading, transporting, handling, international movement, container clearance and delivery, and stuffing and unstuffing of goods from sheds and warehouses.

The NBR's approval also comes with a set of conditions, including the establishment of connectivity to the ASYCUDA software for the Patenga Container Terminal, the provision of all necessary IT equipment, customs offices, vehicles, and security arrangements.

Additionally, 100% physical examination of LCL cargo containers and risk-based physical examination of FCL cargo containers are mandated.

Furthermore, Red Sea Gateway is required to obtain a license or approval from the NBR once the policy or regulations regarding private port operators are finalised.

According to the terminal operator, only geared vessels (vessels equipped with cranes) will be allowed to berth at the terminal for the first two years of operation. Container handling will be carried out using ship cranes.

Three gantry cranes have been ordered, but their delivery and installation will take two years. Once the machinery is installed, the terminal will be fully operational, including the berthing of gearless vessels.

The Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif said, "It is good news for businessmen that the Patenga Container Terminal is finally starting operations, albeit late. This will make the country's import-export trade more dynamic."

"The terminal will reduce the time taken for loading and unloading goods. The engagement of foreign operators will improve the service quality of domestic operators in port services," he added.