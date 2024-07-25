Pandals, fans and conjoined tables: Setu Bhaban, BRTA employees set up makeshift offices, services yet to resume

At first glance, it's hard to make out the scene in front of the Setu Bhaban in Mohakhali. The building's glass walls are filled with holes - a remnant of the attacks it came under by unidentified persons during the recent unrest centring the quota reform movement.

Dozens of burnt cars littered on its premises. Amid all these, employees work under a pandal that covers the main entrance.

"Our office reopened today. We are working in this makeshift workspace now. The fire spread to almost all the floors of the building. Around 55 cars parked in front of it were burnt as well. We have incurred losses worth Tk400 crore," Setu Bhaban Chief Engineer Kazi Mohammad Ferdous told The Business Standard on Wednesday (24 July).

The situation in front of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) building is uncannily similar. The BRTA employees have also set up a pandal, with electric fans, chairs and conjoined tables underneath. Remnants of burnt and vandalised goods still remain.

Burnt cars on Setu Bhaban premises on 24 July. Photo: Shahadat Biplob/TBS

Speaking to TBS on Wednesday, BRTA employees said the building came under attack at around 6:00pm last Thursday. At least 13 cars parked in its premises have been torched. The fires spread to the entire building. Many electronic goods, including printers, computers, and TV monitors were also stolen.

"It took around 1:00am for the Fire Services to arrive. By then, most of the things were burned," Md Morshed, a security guard who was present on the spot during the attacks, told TBS.

While offices have reopened and minimal work is going on, officials of both the Setu Bhaban and the BRTA building say they are not sure when services to citizens will resume.

BRTA employees working in a makeshift office in front of its building on 24 July. Photo: Shahadat Biplob

"The electric line running through the building has been completely burned. The damages are staggering. There is no way for us to work inside the building now," BRTA Chairman Gautam Chandra Pal told TBS.

"A committee has been formed to assess the amount of damage. They will submit a report within seven working days," he added.

Meanwhile, Bridges Division Senior Secretary Manjur Hossen said they will not resume working inside the Setu Bhaban until authorities give them the necessary clearance.

"Until the police, Fire Service and other institutions concerned do not give us clearance to enter the building, we will work from the makeshift set-up. Many cars of the Bridges Division have been burned. Employees are coming to work at their own expense," he said.

Gautam also said a committee has been formed to assess the damages caused during the attacks last week.