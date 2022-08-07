Padma Bridge toll collection exceeds Tk100 crore mark

TBS Report 
07 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 04:51 pm

Padma Bridge, the country's biggest self-financed mega project, has collected a total of Tk101.09 crore in tolls in the first 42 days since its opening to traffic on 26 June.

According to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), some 9,03,840 vehicles from both sides crossed the bridge till Saturday (6 August). 

So far 524,538 vehicles have crossed the bridge through Mawa end contributing Tk50.72 crore to the country's exchequer.

Also, 379,302 vehicles passed the bridge through Jazira Toll Plaza accumulating Tk50.36 crore in tolls. 

A total of Tk52,55,35,650 was collected in tolls in the first 20 days.

On 26 June when the bridge first opened to traffic; Tk2,09,40,300 toll was collected from 51,316 vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges fixed the toll rate for a car or an SUV at Tk750; pickup van at Tk1,200; microbus at Tk1,300; minibus (up to 31 seats) at Tk1,400 and medium bus (32 seats or more) at Tk2,000 and motorcycle at Tk100.

In addition, the rate has been set at Tk1,600 for a mini truck (up to five tonnes); Tk2,100 for a medium truck (5-8 tonnes); Tk2,800 for a medium truck (8-11 tonnes); Tk5,500 for truck (up to three-axle) and Tk6,000 for trailer (up to four axles). An additional Tk1,500 will be charged for each axle for a trailer larger than four axles.

