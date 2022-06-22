Padma Bridge a major achievement by and for Bangladeshis: Australian envoy

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has said the Padma Bridge is a major achievement by and for Bangladeshis which should make all of them proud.

In a message on Wednesday (22 June) ahead of the formal inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the high commissioner said the bridge should give a significant boost to the national economy by reducing travel time and making it easier for people to move around the country, to conduct business and to see their families.

The bridge should also make it easier to connect Bangladeshis more efficiently with and drive economic growth in the dynamic Bay of Bengal region, he said.

On behalf of all Australians, the envoy congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh on the completion of this country's largest infrastructure project – the Padma Bridge which will connect 21 Southern districts with Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June.