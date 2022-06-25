Padma Bridge, a key milestone in road to connectivity: Swiss envoy

The Switzerland Embassy to Dhaka has congratulated Bangladesh on the inauguration of the much-anticipated Padma Bridge.

In a Facebook post, Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard said he crossed the Padma Bridge for the first time on Saturday.

"More than 6km long, it is a key milestone on the road towards further connectivity in the country and region and more inclusive development," wrote Nathalie.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge over the mighty Padma River on Saturday (25 June).

