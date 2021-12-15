Osmani Airport cargo terminal to be launched in January

Devjyoti Das
15 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:39 am

File image of Sylhet Airport
The construction of a cargo terminal at the MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet is expected to be completed by next January.

Traders and expatriates of the district think that the construction of the cargo terminal will remove the obstacles to exporting goods by air from Sylhet.

Hilkil Gulzar, a trader from Sylhet, exports citrus fruits to several European countries, including the United Kingdom. However, as there is no cargo terminal at the Sylhet airport, he has to export goods from Dhaka's Shahjalal Airport, bearing additional expenses.

Hilkil said, "Osmani became an international airport a long time ago. There are a large number of expatriates from Sylhet. A cargo terminal at the airport has been a longstanding need."

According to traders, once completed, the cargo terminal will create opportunities to export agricultural and cottage industry products to various countries in the Middle East and Europe through direct flights from Sylhet. Besides, it will be possible to export garment products produced in Dhaka and Narayanganj through the Osmani Airport.

They have also demanded that a warehouse be built next to the cargo terminal.

"Due to the lack of designated warehouses, exports to the UK, the USA and European countries will be a problem. So, we requested the agriculture ministry in black and white about two years ago to build a warehouse in Sylhet but no initiative has been taken yet," said Abu Taher Md Shoaib, the president of the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce.

Hafiz Ahmed, the airport's manager, said, "The first phase of construction of the Export Cargo Complex at the airport started in February 2020. The second phase of construction began in August this year. Construction of the cargo terminal will be completed by January next."

He said the capacity of the cargo complex is about 100 tonnes and the cost of the whole project has been estimated at Tk26 crore. An exclusively dedicated system scanner machine has already been installed for the export cargo complex.

"The European Union delegation will visit the airport after the completion of the cargo terminal and ancillary works. Once we get their approval, the door of export from Sylhet will be opened," he added.

Traders said vegetables, pineapple, citrus fruits, betel, frozen fish, fragrant rice, cane furniture, and handicrafts produced in Sylhet have huge markets in Europe, America and the Middle East. Since a large part of the UK expatriates are residents of Sylhet, there is a huge demand for products from Sylhet.

Manjur Ahmed, president of Jalalabad Vegetable and Frozen Fish Export Group, said the construction of a cargo terminal in Sylhet will open the door for export potential. From now on, traders of Sylhet will be able to export goods to different countries from this airport.

Recently, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen visited the cargo terminal construction site.

He said, "At present, those who send cargo from Sylhet, first take it to Dhaka, and then send the cargo abroad. This increases the cost a lot. If the cargo can be sent directly from Sylhet, the cost will come down."

 

 

