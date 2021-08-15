New circular riverways plan aims to ease Dhaka traffic by 2030

The government is planning to build circular waterways around Dhaka by increasing the navigability of major rivers and a canal through dredging and digging to reduce road traffic.

An estimated cost of $2.9 billion has been drawn up to restore navigation of the Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Shitalakkhya rivers surrounding Dhaka, and the Tongi canal, demarcate the shoreline of the rivers, set up treatment plants to improve water quality, and construct a sewage treatment plant.

The government has set a target to complete the work by 2030 under the 100-year Delta Plan, the longest climate compatible development plan in the country's history, approved in 2018.

Since Dhaka city has insufficient road spaces for its rising population, vehicles move at a pace close to the walking speed, according to a research done by the World Bank and the Bangladesh Institute of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Traffic congestion in the capital costs $3-5 billion a year, according to an estimate by the World Bank and Buet, while the government estimates a loss of $7.05 billion that is equivalent to 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

Experts have been suggesting alternate transport systems around Dhaka to bring down the loss.

The city's economic contribution accounts for nearly 35% of the total GDP. The per capita income in Dhaka is $4,242 whereas the national figure is $2,448. By 2035, Dhaka's population will reach 2.5 crore from 1.8 crore now, and per capita income $8,000.

If the shores and navigability of the rivers can be protected and a river transport network established to lower the cost of business, the economy will see further growth and per capita income of Dhaka residents would climb to $9,200 by 2035, according to the World Bank.

But it fears that the city will not be able to reap the benefits of urbanisation if there is a lack of clear vision, careful planning and implementation.

In the first phase of establishing the river routes, $636 million – equivalent to Tk5,400 crore – will be spent.

The government has already sought $600 million in aid from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The Economic Relations Division has received primary approval of its aid proposals sent to the two agencies.

The World Bank has prepared a concept paper on funding of the project. It, however, expressed concern over waste management in Dhaka, allocation for the job, water quality of the rivers and the government's limited allocation for water management.

Where to spend $636 million

The project implementation document of the World Bank, updated until April, says the money will be spent in four components of the project. Of the fund, $295 million is set aside for reclaiming rivers and canals.

This part of the project will cover restoring natural drainage function of rivers and canals, demarcation of their boundaries; showcasing a pilot for hazardous waste and plastic management; and land reclamation.

Once water flow is reestablished and rivers and canals are reconnected, water quality and navigation will improve.

Another $330 million will be allocated for wastewater collection and treatment. To improve the water quality of rivers and canals, domestic sewage treatment plants, sewer networks, and other on-site sanitation facilities in informal residential areas will be built.

And $10 million would be allocated for institutional strengthening and project management.

World Bank on water pollution in Dhaka

The only sewage treatment plant in Dhaka purifies only 3-4 crore litres of water a day while 125 crore litres of wastewater from households end up in rivers, the global lender said in the concept paper.

Referring to a 2008 report, it said industries around Dhaka had released 125 crore litres of wastewater into rivers back then. The quantity of wastewater being released into the water bodies must have increased over the years but only 20% of the factories have effluent treatment plants.

Health, social and economic damage done by the release of untreated water into the rivers are costing $150-170 million a year.

A two-decade old initiative

The first initiative to build circular waterways around the capital and launch water bus services was taken in 2000. Two waterbuses were inaugurated on the Ashulia-Sadarghat route in 2004, but the services were suspended within a short time.

The route was reopened with two waterbuses in 2010. The government has tried to revive the route four times but the effort did not succeed.

A 30-kilometre route from Sadarghat to Ashulia was established at Tk40 crore. In the second phase, a 40km Tongi-Rajakhali-Demra-Kanchpur route was built at Tk54 crore.

Experts think if an effective communication network is built around Dhaka city, the transport scenario here will have a turn around.

Architect Iqbal Habib said many such initiatives had been taken, but nothing positive came out of those because of the absence of coordination. Before opening up water routes, a transport system has to be designed that will make the routes commercially viable, he added.

In the past, shipping was introduced on several river routes, but people showed little interest in boating as there was no road or other means of communication from jetties.

If water communication around Dhaka can be aligned with roads, rail, metrorail and elevated expressways, passengers travelling from north to south will not move into the city's centre. Passengers from east to west will also avoid the city's thoroughfares, said Iqbal Habib.

Measures to establish road and rail communication

To connect the circular waterways with the city's roads, the government has taken a move to build inner circular roads of 91km at $2 billion.

As part of the initiative, the Water Development Board will work on 24km roads from Beribadh on the city's eastern side to the road connecting an elevated expressway. The remaining 67km will be constructed by the Roads and Highways Department.

Roads will be constructed from Teromukh of Dhaka to Demra via Dhaur-Gabtali-Sadarghat-Postagola-Chashara. The Water Development Board will build embankments and elevated roads from the River Demra to Teromukh on the city's eastern side.

Construction of 80km circular rail tracks aligned with the roads was approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs in 2018. It will be implemented through public-private partnership. As many as 20 stations will be built by the tracks.

The project cost was estimated at $8.37 billion after a pre-feasibility study. Several companies in Japan are willing to fund the rail project through a government-to-government deal. Bangladesh received funding proposals from Korea as well.