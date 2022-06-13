Nearly Tk7,319cr in tolls collected from two bridges: Obaidul Quader

Till May this year, the toll collection of Bangabandhu Bridge has been Tk7,135 crore and Tk183.8 crore for Muktarpur bridge, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The minister was responding to a question raised by Benjir Ahmed, member of parliament from Dhaka-20 constituency, at the parliament Monday (13 June).

Answering a question from Bangladesh Workers Party's Lutfun Nesa Khan, Quader said that dope test has been made mandatory with the application form from 30 January this year in case of issuance and renewal of professional driving licence.

Licences are not renewed or issued if the dope test is positive or if there is a negative comment, he added.

Responding to a question from Ruling party law maker M Abdul Latif, Obaidul Quader said that according to the Dhaka Urban Transport Network Development Study (DHUTS) report in 2010, 10.48% roads are included in the adjoining areas of the two cities of Dhaka.