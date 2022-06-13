Nearly Tk7,319cr in tolls collected from two bridges: Obaidul Quader

Infrastructure

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:55 pm

Related News

Nearly Tk7,319cr in tolls collected from two bridges: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:55 pm
Nearly Tk7,319cr in tolls collected from two bridges: Obaidul Quader

Till May this year, the toll collection of Bangabandhu Bridge has been Tk7,135 crore and Tk183.8 crore for Muktarpur bridge, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The minister was responding to a question raised by Benjir Ahmed, member of parliament from Dhaka-20 constituency, at the parliament Monday (13 June).

Answering a question from Bangladesh Workers Party's Lutfun Nesa Khan, Quader said that dope test has been made mandatory with the application form from 30 January this year in case of issuance and renewal of professional driving licence.

Licences are not renewed or issued if the dope test is positive or if there is a negative comment, he added.

Responding to a question from Ruling party law maker M Abdul Latif, Obaidul Quader said that according to the Dhaka Urban Transport Network Development Study (DHUTS) report in 2010, 10.48% roads are included in the adjoining areas of the two cities of Dhaka.

The government has been undertaking plans to build a circular well-connected inner ring road around the Dhaka metropolis, Quader added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / toll collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

10h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

12h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

11h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

1h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

2h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

2h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more