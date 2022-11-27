Momen inaugurates development works at Kumargaon-Badaghat-Airport road

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday inaugurated the upgrading of the 12km Kumargaon-Badaghat-Airport road into four lanes to ease traffic jams and make commuting easier in Sylhet city.

The project would reduce traffic congestion and establish road connectivity between Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, and Osmani International Airport once it is implemented.

Also, traffic bottlenecks in the city would be reduced by constructing alternative roads for trucks and other heavy vehicles plying from Bholaganj to Sylhet.

In a video message, the minister said the two-lane road needed to be expanded into four lanes due to heavy traffic movement. "Those living in Ambarkhana, Subidbazar, and Choukidighi areas have to face a lot of trouble due to the movement of trucks carrying stones on the road."

"The project will cost around Tk728 crore and end by June 2024. Also, 24 culverts and four bridges will be built to prevent waterlogging on the road during the monsoon," he added.