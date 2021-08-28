Metro rail to go for performance test tomorrow

BSS
28 August, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 08:37 pm

File photo of a metro train/Courtesy
Bangladesh's first overhead metro train service will go for performance test on viaduct from Uttara to Pallabi station tomorrow.

"We'll carry out performance test of the much awaited metro-rail on viaduct from Uttara depot to Pallabi at 10 am tomorrow," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Managing Director MAN Siddique told BSS today.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the performance test of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6, as the chief guest, he said.
 
Earlier, the authorities of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited (DMTCL) conducted functional test of metro rail inside the depot at Uttara.

After the performance test, the MRT Line-6 will conduct integrated test.

Construction work of all metro stations has been going on in full swing amid the coronavirus pandemic through maintaining health guidelines strictly.

After the performance test, this first set of metro train will go for trial run on the same viaduct and after successfully completion of the trial-run, it will go for commercial operation on 14.50 kilometer railway line from Uttara depot to Agargaon next year.

According to the metro rail authorities, the second set of metro train reached at the depot on June 3, while third and fourth train sets left Kobe port of Japan on June 22 for Mongla. The fifth set has started its journey from Japan on July 16, which is expected to anchor at Mongla on September 17.

Besides, construction work of the platforms of Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South and Pallabi have already been completed, while construction of Mirpur-11, Kazipara and Shewrapa stations is going on.

The metro rail is projected to carry 60,000 passengers per hour by traveling the entire route of 21.26 km from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway Station in less than 40 minutes.

It said if the current pace of work continues by following safety rules during the ongoing coronavirus situation, the rail project might be completed within the stipulated time of December 2022.

Comments

