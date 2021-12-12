Metro rail completes trial run from Uttara to Agargaon 

TBS Report 
12 December, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:06 pm

The metro rail started its journey from Uttara’s Diabari at around 9:39am on Sunday

File image. Photo: Saad Abdullah
File image. Photo: Saad Abdullah

The Bangladesh's first-ever metro train completed another performance test on the Uttara-Agargaon route on a fully electric line today. 

The metro coach, following completion of all construction works, started its journey from Uttara's Diabari at around 9:39am on Sunday and reached at the Agargaon station after 11am after crossing 11.73km area. 

The train came up to Mirpur-10 at 100 kmph and it reached Agargaon from Mirpur-10 at 15-25 kmph.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTCL), said today the train would be ready by December after completing all tests by next September.

Metrorail will start passenger service from Uttara to Agargaon in December 2022 and to Motijheel in December 2023, he added.

With this, the performance test of the train has been done in nine stations, said the official. 

The stations are Uttara North, Uttara Centre, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon.

Earlier, on 29 August, the first trial run of a metro train was conducted from Uttara's Diabari to Pallabi.

While inaugurating the performance test on the viaduct of the first metro rail train on 29 August, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced that the first phase of metro rail would be opened for the public in December 2022.
 

 

