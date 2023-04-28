Metro rail to be extended to Tongi

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 09:31 pm

Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The capital's public transport service metro rail will be extended from Diabari in Uttara to Tongi of Gazipur, said ABM Amin Ullah Noori, secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department.

Japan will cooperate more in this regard as JICA has shown interest in the construction of the extended lines, the RTHD secretary told the media on Friday during his stay in Japan as an entourage member of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

 An agreement has been signed with Japan to this end, he added.

Stating that the work for Motijheel to Kamalapur will be completed by 2026, he said, "After that, the work for extension to Tongi will start from Diabari."

Mentioning that many are showing interest in the rest of the MRT lines, he said, "Now everyone including ADB, South Korea and the World Bank is showing interest."

