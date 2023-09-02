MCCI congratulates PM on inauguration of Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Infrastructure

MCCI congratulates PM on inauguration of Dhaka Elevated Expressway

MCCI congratulates PM on inauguration of Dhaka Elevated Expressway

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the government of Bangladesh on the inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway (DEE). 

This marks a significant milestone as DEE becomes Bangladesh's first large-scale infrastructure project developed through a public-private partnership, said MCCI in a felicitation message on Saturday (2 September).

By enhancing Dhaka's transportation network, DEE is poised to drive economic growth, job creation, and improved efficiency, it added.

The release stated, "We commend the government for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the nation's infrastructure and their visionary approach in bringing this project to fruition.

"MCCI is confident that the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will effectively contribute to making Dhaka a more prosperous and livable megacity. Under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is progressing toward higher levels of development and prosperity. MCCI takes immense pride in witnessing this remarkable achievement."

Dhaka Elevated Expressway

