Matarbari jetty handles milestone 100th vessel 

Matarbari jetty of Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar has handled the 100th ship since it started operations crossing a landmark. 

Panama-flagged ship Hosei Fortune arrived at the port boundary on Wednesday (24 August) with 572.64 tonnes of cargo from China for the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project around 4:40pm.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md. Omar Farooq told TBS that the arrival of the 100th ship at Matarbari Jetty is a piece of positive news for the country's economy.

"The overall activities of this port are being monitored through Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) of Chattogram port. This is a milestone for the overall progress of Chattogram port," he said. 

According to the CPA, during the visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to Japan in 2014, following the announcement of the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) Initiative by the Prime Minister of Japan regarding the development of the south-eastern region of Bangladesh, the coal power project was undertaken at Matarbari. 

Later, the government undertook various projects including a commercial port in Matarbari. The work of jetty construction started in August 2015 to bring the equipment to the power plant directly. A 250-meter-wide and 14-km-long channel or access road was constructed.

On 29 December 2020, the first ship arrived at the jetty built for the transportation of cargo of Matarbari Coal Power Plant.

