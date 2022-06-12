Loan taken for Padma Bridge to be repaid in 35 years: Quader 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the loan taken by the Bridges Division from the Ministry of Finance to build Padma Bridge will be repaid in the next 35 years.

"The Bridge Division has taken a loan from the Finance Ministry for the construction of the bridge worth Tk30,000 crore. A total of Tk36,000 crore will be paid in 35 years at 1% interest," he said at a press briefing held at Mawa Sunday (12 June) after inspecting the construction work of the bridge.

Obaidul Quader also noted the loan will be repaid in a total of 140 instalments with four instalments per year.

The toll rate has been fixed considering the issue of loan repayment, he added.

He further said vehicles will be able to drive on the Padma Bridge from 6am the day after the inauguration.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the bridge on 25 June.

"The Prime Minister will address a rally on 25 June at 10am at the Mawa end of the bridge. After unveiling the nameplate, she will cross the bridge by car," said Quader.

Md Manjur Hossain, secretary of the bridge department, said there will be both manual and automatic toll collection arrangements.

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system will be used in one of the six lanes and in other lanes it will be collected manually.

"It will take six months to launch the ETC system. Toll can be collected in an instant through that," he added.