Japan provides $1.27b to develop Matarbari port, highway and train line

Infrastructure

UNB
29 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 07:57 pm

Japan will provide $1.27 billion for the tranche of the Matarbari Port Development Project, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway improvement project, and for the construction of a dual gauge double line (railway) between Joydebpur-Ishwardi sections.

In this regard, loan agreements for the projects were signed between Bangladesh and Japan at the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

Sharifa Khan, secretary of ERD, and IWAMA Kiminori, the ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, signed the 'Exchange of Notes' agreement on behalf respective sides.

ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, signed the loan agreements on behalf of Japan. The signing ceremony was held at the NEC-2 Conference Room of ERD, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar on Wednesday.

Matarbari Port / Bangladesh-Japan / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

