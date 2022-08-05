Incumbent govt has improved capability of Chattogram port: Home Minister

Infrastructure

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 10:09 pm

He was reviewing the Bangladesh Coast Guard’s drill at the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The incumbent government has enhanced the capability of the Chattogram seaport and made the sea safe with modernisation of the coastguard, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"The country's key gateway was red-listed in 2004. Despite, our port being such a big one, port users raised questions about its poor capacity, security. However, the present government has changed that situation," he said, reviewing the Bangladesh Coast Guard's drill at the Bay of Bengal.

The minister inspected the exercise from the Coast Guard ship Tajuddin on Friday.

"We have strengthened the Coast Guard by enhancing its capacity and increasing manpower. Now, it has been equipped with modern technology. The capability of the country's armed forces is increasing day by day and the Coast Guard is playing a successful role in preventing human and drug trafficking," the Home Minister said.

Asaduzzaman Khan said, "When the current Prime Minister was Leader of the Opposition, she raised a private bill in Parliament regarding the formation of the Coast Guard. And then, the Coast Guard's journey began with just one ship. By participating in the sea exercise, members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard at all levels will be more motivated and play a leading role in protecting the sea coast."

The coast guard vessels conducted a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill and the ship Kamruzzaman conducted a pollution control exercise.  Furthermore, 20-metre rescue boats, metal shark vessels, dispersant delivery and water gun operations, were also displayed in the exercise.

Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of the home ministry, Md Akhtar Hossain, secretary of Security Services Division Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, BGB Director General, Major General Shakil Ahmed, and Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General, Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury, and others, were present.

Chattogram Port

