Highways give way under floods and repair delays

Vehicles navigate through a pothole-riddled section of the Khulna-Satkhira highway, a 33-kilometre stretch now in a deteriorated state. Constructed over four years ago with a budget of Tk160 crore, the road has become uneven and difficult for travel. This photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

The Khulna-Satkhira highway, which cost nearly Tk5 crore per kilometre, has rapidly deteriorated within just four and a half years of construction, now riddled with potholes and bumps, with some areas forming mounds from crumbling pavement.

Various national highways and regional roads connecting different districts across the country bear similar marks, the most severely impacted region being the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, particularly in Cumilla and Feni, following the devastating floods of August.

However, even areas that escaped flooding have seen their roads degrade significantly.

Entering Sylhet has become a hassle due to incomplete upgrades on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway, which is still transitioning from two lanes to six. Similarly, the expansion of the four-lane Shariatpur-Dhaka highway has dragged on for five years.

Following the opening of the Padma Bridge, heavy truck traffic has worsened the condition of the Khulna-Satkhira regional road, rendering it increasingly unfit for use. The Jashore-Khulna highway, barely two years after its last improvement, is now plagued with potholes and undulating surfaces.

According to the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the Cumilla and Sylhet zones are the most affected, followed closely by Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram zones.

Officials said the deteriorating highway conditions is due to recent floods, heavy rainfall, and delayed repairs, compounded by the use of low-quality construction materials and insufficient contractor accountability.

Out of the 22,476km of roads managed by the department, a significant portion is in poor condition. This fiscal year, proposals for priority repairs have been made for 1,998km of severely damaged highways, with an estimated budget of Tk3,623 crore.

An RHD official said assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage nationwide, but securing the necessary funding for repairs remains uncertain.

"An additional Tk9,000 crore is needed for major, minor, and routine maintenance across the road network," added the official.

Flood-damaged Dhaka-Ctg highway

An RHD report on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway reveals that parts in Cumilla (Chouddagram), Feni (Mohipal and Lalpul), and parts of Chattogram have been severely damaged by recent flooding.

Repairs are underway, and traffic is currently moving. Daily monitoring is also being conducted to assess ongoing flood-related damage.

In Cumilla, 1.5km of road were submerged, 500 metres of median damaged, 300 metres of pavement washed out, and 27,900 square-metres of surface damaged.

The report also notes that the Cumilla zone requires Tk5,112.7 crore for repairs on priority basis.

In Chattogram, about 2km was submerged, damaging 13,225 square metres of surface. In Feni, 17.7km was submerged, with 328,290 square metres of surface affected.

Sylhet entry hassles

The work to expand the Sylhet-Dhaka highway from two lanes to six lanes is ongoing, causing significant inconvenience, especially at Sylhet's entry point.

Drivers and passengers said they face particular difficulty on the 3km stretch between Chandipul and Humayun Rashid Square, which is full of large potholes.

Motorcyclist Kaiser Ahmed said the poor condition of the road often damages bike parts, and traffic jams are a constant issue, worsening during rain.

Although some repairs have recently been made, truck driver Yusuf said the road was severely damaged but has improved slightly after patchwork.

Roads and Highways data shows the Sylhet zone requires Tk636 crore for major and minor maintenance.

Padma Bridge pressure in Khulna

The 33km Khulna-Satkhira road was widened in June 2020 at a cost of Tk160 crore. Less than four years later, a 2km section near Chuknagar Bazar is full of potholes.

Highways officials said the increased transport volume from Satkhira's Bhomra Land Port to Dhaka after the Padma Bridge opened, with over 100 overloaded dump trucks using the road daily, causing sections to buckle and form potholes.

Md Anizzuzzaman Masud, supervising engineer at Khulna zone, said when the road widening project was implemented, it was classified as a regional highway with a maximum load capacity of 22 tonnes.

"However, the heavy trucks currently using the road often exceed 50 tonnes. Besides, the volume of traffic has significantly increased," he added.

Jashore's rough roads

In June 2022, a project to improve the 38km highway from Jashore to Khulna was completed at a cost of Tk321 crore. During construction, 8km of the road became severely damaged, prompting an additional investment of Tk50 crore to lay 4km of new asphalt. Another 2.5km is set to be resurfaced for an estimated Tk30 crore.

According to Jashore RHD sources, the road has undergone repairs and renovations seven times in the past decade, costing over Tk400 crore.

They said construction contracts were awarded to firms linked to the ruling party in the past, and despite allegations of corruption, no action had been taken against them.

Delays on Shariatpur-Dhaka road

The expansion project for the 27km Dhaka-Shariatpur road has been ongoing for five years, with only 52% of the work completed. This delay has resulted in increased travel time and wear on vehicle parts.

Locals said that during rain, potholes fill with water, making two-way traffic difficult. The road also becomes dusty in sunny weather. Besides, construction on two bridges over the Kirtonkhola River is stalled, forcing vehicles to use an old, unsafe bridge.

Executive Engineer Sheikh Nabil Hossain of the Shariatpur Road and Highways said land acquisition and complex ownership issues are the main obstacles. "The project is now expected to finish by June 2026."

Faridpur highways unfit

Since the last monsoon, the 32km of the Faridpur-Khulna and Faridpur-Barishal highways have become unfit for use. Potholes have developed from Rajbari intersection to Dhuldi and on the section from Faridpur to Bhanga.

Executive Engineer Khalid Saifullah Sardar of Faridpur Road and Highways said major repairs are currently unfeasible due to ongoing work to upgrade the Faridpur-Barishal highway to four lanes.

"However, temporary repairs are being carried out, although delayed by continuous rain. Funding for the project has been secured, and further work will proceed once the local district office completes its necessary tasks," Sardar added.

Northern highways fairs better

The 190km four-lane road from Tangail's Elenga to Rangpur is 80% complete and currently allows for smooth traffic flow.

Drivers said the improved road will reduce accident rates once fully opened.

Project Engineer Mamun Kaiser said the construction of the highway is a blessing for northern residents, with completion expected by 2026 if land acquisition issues are resolved.

In Rajshahi, Executive Engineer Md Abdul Hakim said recent rains have caused small potholes on the Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi highway, for which tenders have been issued to repair 7km at a cost of Tk13 crore.

"Besides, repairs have been completed on the Baneshwar-Chorghat to Ishwardi bypass road, which is now in good condition. If further issues arise from rain, the contracting company is prepared to carry out additional repairs as needed," added the engineer.

TBS correspondents Sanjeev Das from Faridpur, Manwar Ahmed from Jashore, Awal Sheikh from Khulna, Kazi Moniruzzaman from Shariatpur, Sabit Al Hassan from Narayanganj, Debasish Debu from Sylhet, Khorshed Alam from Bogura, and Bulbul Habib from Rajshahi assisted in preparation of this report.