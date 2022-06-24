Foreign diplomats, dignitaries greet Bangladesh on Padma Bridge opening

Foreign diplomats and global leaders have congratulated Bangladesh on the historic inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Millions of people are eagerly waiting to celebrate the memorable opening day of the long-cherished Padma Multipurpose Bridge with double-deck rail and road connectivity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Padma Bridge on Saturday.

An example of Bangladesh's leadership in South Asia: US envoy

The US Embassy in Dhaka in a media note on Friday said, "It is also another example of Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in South Asia."

Building sustainable transportation infrastructure to connect people and goods efficiently is important to fostering inclusive economic growth, said the US Embassy.

The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life, it said.

A milestone in Bangladesh's history: Kosovo envoy

Praising Bangladesh's socio-economic development since independence, Kosovo Ambassador in Dhaka Güner Ureya said the inauguration of the Padma Bridge is a milestone in the history of Bangladesh.

The bridge will add over 1.2% to the country's GDP and will also help Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in South Asia, he said.

Güner Ureya said, "The biggest advantage of this multipurpose bridge is that it connects the two sides of the River Padma by road and rail. The capital Dhaka will have an easy connection with the southern part of the country. Thousands of vehicles that will pass over it will consume less fuel. Transportation costs will decrease, and more fresh fruits and vegetables will be served on the tables."

"Padma Bridge means connectivity, bridge means more civilization," he noted.

Padma Bridge is a project that will not only benefit Bangladesh but also other South Asian countries.

"As the Ambassador of a friendly country, I hope the bridge will bring more happiness to the people of Bangladesh! I congratulate the government and the people for this wonderful milestone project," the ambassador added.

An important landmark in the development journey: Pak PM

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended warm greetings to Bangladesh on the completion of this mega project.

"I wish to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project", said Shehbaz Sharif in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday.

"The inauguration of the bridge is an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. It is also a testament to Your Excellency's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth," he said.