Five-day REHAB fair to begin in Dhaka from Thursday

Infrastructure

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:46 pm

Related News

Five-day REHAB fair to begin in Dhaka from Thursday

Flats, plots, housing loans and other information related to building a house will be under one roof.

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:46 pm
Rehab Fair 2020. File photo.
Rehab Fair 2020. File photo.

A five-day fair by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) is set to begin from Thursday at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the fair, REHAB First Vice-president (Finance) Engr Mohammad Sohel Rana told journalists on Sunday at a press conference at Hotel Sonargaon in the city.

Interested buyers will be facilitated with various information about flats, plots, housing loans and other information related to building a house and building materials at the housing fair.

Engr Mohammad Sohel Rana said the housing sector was heading toward a huge crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector was saved thanks to the stimulus packages declared by the government.

He said, "We are worried over the spiraling price of construction materials especially rod and cement and the proposed Detailed Area Plan. We fear that if the prices of construction materials continue to spiral, and the proposed DAP are implemented, the prices of flats will go up in the future."

This Rehab fair can be a good opportunity for middle-income people as their dream of grabbing a convenient flat may go beyond their affordability. That opportunity will be reduced in future for various reasons, he added.

In reply to a query by reporters, the REHAB vice president said the price of a flat has gone up by Tk500 per square foot due to the rise in prices of construction materials.  Many realtors who have almost ready flats will join the fair. They can offer flats at relatively reasonable prices.  

REHAB officials said a total of 220 stalls will be at the fair this year. Building material enterprises, investment banks and financial institutions will be partaking in this year's event along with the REHAB member companies.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin will also be present at the inaugural ceremony.

The fair will remain open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm daily where a single entry ticket will cost Tk50 and multiple entries Tk100. The five-day-long fair will pull the curtains on 27 December.  

REHAB senior vice president Enthekhabul Hamid, vice presidents Kamal Mahmud, Nazrul Islam and Lion Sharif Ali Khan were also present at the press conference. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rehab fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

9h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

11h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

11h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

4h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

5h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec