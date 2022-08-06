First consignment of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge machinery reaches Mongla port

The first shipment of machinery for the construction of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge has arrived in the country.

The South Korean ship MV Woohyun Hope carrying 2350.63 tonnes of machinery products reached Mongla port at 5:30 pm on Saturday.

The machines were produced by 'IHI Infrastructure Asia Company Limited.

Commander Sheikh Fakhr Uddin, Mongla Port Authority harbour master, said the goods would be released by 9 August.

Then they would be carried to the bank of the Jamuna River in Sirajganj, where the railway bridge was being constructed, via Padma Bridge, he said.

The country's largest railway bridge is being constructed 300 metres upstream of the Bangabandhu Bridge on the Jamuna River. This 4.8-km dual gauge double truck bridge will be built on a total of 50 pillars.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, said, "The shipments of goods for mega projects of the country are coming through Mongla Port one after another. Mongla port has now been transformed into a world class port due to the sincere efforts of the incumbent government. The capacity of the port has increased several times."