FBCCI wants a pragmatic DAP

The new detailed area plan (DAP 2022-2035) of Rajuk has various sustainable urbanisation-friendly initiatives but several challenges remain for the housing industry, the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) claims.

In the second meeting of the Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing organised at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) office on Sunday, housing sector businesses said that in the new DAP, the floor area ratio (FAR) has been determined in proportion of the width of the road for which the industry will suffer.

Earlier, an eight to 10-storey building could be constructed even if there was no wide road, but now, a four to five-storey building can be approved there.

Because of this, the land owners with narrow roads will be affected. Housing sector entrepreneurs will also be victims of discrimination. In such a situation, the industry will suffer, they claim.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said that there is an opportunity to discuss the crises in the housing sector with the relevant ministries.

He advised the housing traders to do a thorough analysis of the DAP to enrich their ideas. On the other hand, to ensure sustainable urbanisation, he urged Rajuk to make the DAP pragmatic.

Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said the DAP has several good aspects. But there are some complications for the housing sector. Rehab is continuing discussions with Rajuk, relevant ministries, Prime Minister's office and other stakeholders to come up with a solution for these issues.

He said, "We are not opponents of the government but want to work together."

In the meeting, FBCCI Vice-President Amin Helali called the REHAB to be strict against unscrupulous businessmen in the housing sector.

Currently, the housing sector is already in crisis due to the high price of construction materials, he said, adding: In addition to that there is fear regarding the DAP.

Chairman of the committee Liaqat Ali Bhuiyan said that the discussion and review would continue with the policymakers and stakeholders in the transition from such crises.

He said that housing traders are not against the DAP. They only object to issues that are in conflict with sustainable urbanisation and the housing sector.