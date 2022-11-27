FBCCI wants a pragmatic DAP

Infrastructure

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

FBCCI wants a pragmatic DAP

In the second meeting of the Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing organised at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) office on Sunday, housing sector businesses said that in the new DAP, the floor area ratio (FAR) has been determined in proportion of the width of the road for which the industry will suffer

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:46 pm
Aerial view of Dhaka City.
Aerial view of Dhaka City.

The new detailed area plan (DAP 2022-2035) of Rajuk has various sustainable urbanisation-friendly initiatives but several challenges remain for the housing industry, the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) claims.

In the second meeting of the Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing organised at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) office on Sunday, housing sector businesses said that in the new DAP, the floor area ratio (FAR) has been determined in proportion of the width of the road for which the industry will suffer.

Earlier, an eight to 10-storey building could be constructed even if there was no wide road, but now, a four to five-storey building can be approved there. 

Because of this, the land owners with narrow roads will be affected. Housing sector entrepreneurs will also be victims of discrimination. In such a situation, the industry will suffer, they claim.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said that there is an opportunity to discuss the crises in the housing sector with the relevant ministries. 

He advised the housing traders to do a thorough analysis of the DAP to enrich their ideas. On the other hand, to ensure sustainable urbanisation, he urged Rajuk to make the DAP pragmatic.

Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said the DAP has several good aspects. But there are some complications for the housing sector. Rehab is continuing discussions with Rajuk, relevant ministries, Prime Minister's office and other stakeholders to come up with a solution for these issues.

He said, "We are not opponents of the government but want to work together."

In the meeting, FBCCI Vice-President Amin Helali called the REHAB to be strict against unscrupulous businessmen in the housing sector.

Currently, the housing sector is already in crisis due to the high price of construction materials, he said, adding: In addition to that there is fear regarding the DAP. 

Chairman of the committee Liaqat Ali Bhuiyan said that the discussion and review would continue with the policymakers and stakeholders in the transition from such crises.

He said that housing traders are not against the DAP. They only object to issues that are in conflict with sustainable urbanisation and the housing sector.

Bangladesh / Top News

Detailed Area Plan (DAP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

10h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

1h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

1h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

3h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court