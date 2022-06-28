Ecnec clears a Tk1,092cr project to widen Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive

UNB
28 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 04:47 pm

Ecnec clears a Tk1,092cr project to widen Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive

UNB
28 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 04:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved 10 development projects with the total estimated cost of Tk2,217 crore, the planning minister said.

Among the projects is the Tk1,092 crore Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive aimed at developing tourism industry in the region along the Bay of Bengal.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting held at the NEC Conference Room. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the chairperson of Ecnec, presided over the meeting through video conferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban.

"Today, the meeting approved 10 projects and the total cost of the projects is Tk2,216.75 crore," said Planning Minister MA Mannan at a press briefing.

Of the cost, the government will finance Tk1,875.57 crore and the rest Tk341.18 crore will come from foreign sources, he said adding that the 10 projects also included four revised ones.

Talking about the premier's directives given in the meeting, Mannan said she asked to construct elevated roads, bridges or culverts instead of reconstructing the flood-affected roads at the points where these were damaged or cut to flush out flood water in Sylhet region.

The PM emphasised on construction of bridges and culverts instead of roads in Haor and flood-prone areas to prevent the water stagnation.

Special projects will be undertaken for rehabilitation of the flood victims of the Sylhet region, said Mannan.

The PM, he said, also asked the authorities concerned to find out the places where the construction of underpass and overpass is needed.

According to the project factsheet, "Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road Widening (1.60th KM-32th KM) Project" will be implemented at the cost of Tk1092.35 crore from July 2022 to June 2025.

The main objectives of the road project are to establish a safe communication system, develop the tourism industry and improve the socio-economic condition of the local people through widening some 30 kilometres of the marine drive road and construction of a two-lane 305-metre bridge over Reju Khal.

The major project operations include acquisition of some 113.25 acres of lands, 7.24 lakh cubic meter of earth-filing, installation of 608 CCTV cameras and straightening 0.32 km flexible pavement bend.

The five fresh projects are Sustainable Agriculture Extension in Jashore Region with Tk171.33 crore; Expansion of Advanced Varieties and Technology of Spices with Tk119.50 crore; A Railway Overpass Construction at Railbazar located at 81th KM of Kushtia (Trimohoni)-Meherpur-Chuadanga-Jhenaidah Regional Highway Project with Tk75 crore; Construction of PC Girder Bridges and RCC Box Culverts in places of Dilapidated, Narrow Bailey Bridges on the Pirojpur part of Chakhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Highway Project with Tk332.91 crore; Extension of Physical Infrastructural Facilities of MES (Military Engineering Services) in Dhaka Cantonment Project with Tk98.50 crore;

A Railway Overpass Construction at Gatepar area in Jamalpur Town (1st revised) Project with additional cost of Tk132 crore (raising the cost to Tk423.70 crore); Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Bhaban Construction at 64 District Headquarters of Bangladesh-1st Phase (3rd revised) Project with the cost of Tk204 crore less than the previous estimated cost of Tk2464.60 crore; Emergency Assistance in Water Supply and Sanitation in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar district (1st revised) with the additional cost of Tk307 crore (raising the cost to Tk892 crore) and Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road (N-1) Development (2nd revised) Project with the extra cost of Tk92 crore (raising the cost to Tk590.28 crore).

