DPP being reframed to build Turag and Keraniganj townships: Sharif Ahmed

UNB
19 January, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 08:13 pm

690 audit objections worth Tk1.06 lakh crore placed in JS
690 audit objections worth Tk1.06 lakh crore placed in JS

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) is working to reframe development project proposals (DPPs) to develop two townships in Turag and Keraniganj as part of step to reduce the growing pressure of population in Dhaka city.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed said this in Parliament on Thursday, replying to a tabled question from Awami League lawmaker Mohammad Habib Hasan (Dhaka-18).

In the scripted answer, Sharif said the initiatives were taken to undertake two projects titled "Conservation of Flood Flow Zone of Turag River and Compact Township Development Project" and "Waterfront Smart City Project" in Keraniganj.

He said the feasibility studies on the two projects have been completed. "In line with the recommendations of the feasibility studies, the reframing works of DPPs of the two projects now continue," he said.

Besides, the implementation works of a satellite town project continue to reduce the pressure of population in the capital, said the state minister.

The infrastructural development and plot allotment of the project titled "Purbachal New Town" has been completed, while the construction works for other civic facilities are near completion, he added.

In reply to a scripted question from AL lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11), the state minister said the National Housing Authority has a plan to construct some 3,816 residential flats under seven residential flat construction projects in order to provide the residential facilities at low cost in Dhaka.

Besides, the authority has already implemented 10 residential flat construction projects in Mirpur and Mohammadpur in Dhaka and constructed 4,358 flats, he said.

The construction of 3,611 residential flats under seven other projects continue in the capital city, said Sharif.

