Dhaka underground metro rail: Airport-Kamalapur in just 25 minutes

The country's first-ever underground metro rail project - MRT Line-1 - in the capital will take only 25 minutes to travel from Airport to Kamlapur.

The travel time through the new route, with an elevated link from Natunbazar to Purbachal, will save 85% of time, which at present takes about 139 minutes. The underground metro rail will also save around 70% of travel time on Purbachal to Natunbazar line and around 82% on the Purbachal to Kamlapur line.

"The minimum depth of the underground rail tracks will be 30 meters which will go unto 70 meters underground in some points covering a part of the city from the Airport to Kamalapur," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique said today during a press briefing arranged at the conference room of the DMTCL on Tuesday, two days ahead of the inauguration of the construction works of MRT line 1.

The DMTCL official further noted that there would be no need for any relocation of utility lines as these all are within 10 meters of the ground in Dhaka.

He also asserted that the construction of the proposed underground metro rail will be completed soon and MRT Line 1 will be ready for commercial operation in 2026, as planned.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction of the first-ever underground metro rail project, worth TK 52561.43 crore, on 2 February.

The premier is scheduled to open the construction works of a depot of MRT Line 1, on 35.90-hectare land by the Shitalaksha River in Pitalganj village about a kilometre south of the Kanchan Bridge along the 14-lane Purbachal Expressway.

DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said, "The prime minister will unveil the foundation plaque beside the depot at 11 am in the presence of thousands of people. After that, she will attend a grand ceremony set to be arranged beside the local Brahmankhali High School ground."

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the MRT Line 1 project on 15 October 2019.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) will provide a soft loan of Tk39450.32 crore, which is about 75% of the total project cost.

The joint venture of Tokyu Construction and Max Infrastructure was awarded the package with an estimated cost of TK 607.65 crore.

The 31.241 km rail line will have 19 stations, of which 12 are underground. A total of 25 trains, each having eight coaches, will operate on the line.

Reportedly, some 27,770 passengers will ride each hour enjoying the metro service in the proposed line and the daily ridership will reach 18,87,200 in 2025.

The project will be implemented in 12 packages with the construction work of package 1, which includes soil improvement and development on the 35.90-hectare land for the depot, to be inaugurated on Thursday.