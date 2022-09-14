Dhaka South to take initiative to renovate historic Katras

Infrastructure

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

Dhaka South to take initiative to renovate historic Katras

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:49 pm
Dhaka South to take initiative to renovate historic Katras

Initiatives will be taken to preserve the ancient structures of Old Dhaka – Boro Katra and Chhoto Katra, said Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

"Boro Katra is on the verge of ruin due to rampant encroachment and demolition by various interest-seeking groups. We will not allow this establishment to be destroyed in such a way. We will take the necessary steps to fully renovate and preserve the heritage establishments," the mayor said after inspecting the Boro Katra, Chhoto Katra and their adjacent lands in the Chawkbazar area of Old Dhaka on Wednesday.

Besides, the Dhaka South City Corporation has sealed the boundaries by prohibiting the demolition of adjacent structures in the Boro Katra area.

"I was very dismayed to see that a part of the Boro Katra was demolished. We have contacted the Directorate of Archaeology, and are also in touch with the district administration. We will investigate how this demolition took place," Mayor Taposh said.

Bara Katra was built by Mir Abul Qasim, the diwan (chief revenue official) of Mughal Prince Shah Shuja. Within a gap of around one and half years, Subahdar Shaista Khan constructed Chhoto Katra in the Swarighat area of Chawkbazar.

The heritage structures later should be vested in the government – either in the district administration or in the city corporation. Otherwise, it will be vested under the Archeology Department or Public Works Department. There is no way the structures could fall outside the government's jurisdiction, the mayor added.

Maybe it happened due to the negligence of government agencies or lack of attention. The awareness of preserving such heritage structures must be among everyone. If these are destroyed, Dhaka will lose its identity. 

"So however this may have happened, or whoever might be behind this, we will preserve the establishments at any cost," Mayor Taposh said.

The renovation of the heritage structures was included in Dhaka South City Corporation's master plan. But the demolition process began promptly. However, Dhaka South has put a ban on the demolition activity and sealed the boundaries.

Dhaka South City Corporation plans to develop the Boro Katra as a traditional tourist centre.

Bangladesh / Top News

DSCC / renovation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

8h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

10h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

15h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

1h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

3h | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

3h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka